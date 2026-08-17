Vietravel Airlines launches direct Ho Chi Minh City-Shenzhen route

Vietravel Airlines' new route connects Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Ho Chi Minh City with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SZX), meeting growing demand for travel between the two markets for investment, trade, tourism and visiting relatives.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Ho Chi Minh City-Shenzhen direct air route. Photo: baodautu.vn

Vietravel Airlines has launched a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Shenzhen, marking a new step in its international network expansion and making it the only Vietnamese airline currently operating a nonstop service between the two cities.

The new route connects Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Ho Chi Minh City with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SZX), meeting growing demand for travel between the two markets for investment, trade, tourism and visiting relatives.

The Ho Chi Minh City-Shenzhen flight takes two hours and 50 minutes.

Under the message “One route, thousands of connections,” Vietravel Airlines sees the new service as a connectivity corridor linking Vietnam with the Greater Bay Area, a major hub for technology, manufacturing, trade, finance and services in China.

A representative of Vietravel Airlines said the new route is also in line with efforts by Vietnam and China to strengthen bilateral connectivity, with transport, aviation, tourism and economic exchanges remaining important areas of cooperation.

The Ho Chi Minh City-Shenzhen service will add direct air transport capacity and facilitate tourism, trade and investment flows between the two markets.

Alongside expanding its network, Vietravel Airlines is developing its in-flight offering for a new phase of growth, linking air travel with destination values and culture to enhance the passenger experience throughout the journey.

Reflecting this destination-focused approach, passengers on the inaugural flights between the two cities experienced specially designed cultural elements, including Vietnamese ao dai (traditional long dress) and Chinese qipao performances, cuisine inspired by the flavours of the destinations, route-specific gifts, and travel guides to Ho Chi Minh City and Shenzhen.

Ahead of the route's launch, Vietravel Airlines held an agency conference in Shenzhen on July 30, attended by more than 100 travel agents, tour operators and partners.

The airline is also gradually completing its general sales agent system and distribution network in the Chinese market, creating a commercial foundation for operating its services in the country.

Vietnamplus