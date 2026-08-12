Major American retailer, Target, to make first Vietnam sourcing trip

Target Corporation, one of the world's most recognized brands and one of America's leading retailers, will attend the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 (VIS 2026).

International buyers seek suppliers in Vietnam at the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026.

The company will make its debut at the expo as global buyers look to deepen supply chain partnerships in the country, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced on August 11.

According to the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the American mass-market retail company headquartered in Minneapolis will seek suppliers across a range of consumer goods in which Vietnamese businesses have strong capabilities, including household goods, home textiles, ceramics, plastic kitchenware, children’s products, personal care, and beauty products.

Target is also looking to expand its footprint into high-growth segments such as home cleaning goods, ambient fragrances, pet supplies, wellness products, furniture, and nursery gear.

Target’s first visit to Vietnam reflects a broader trend of international retail corporations continuing to expand their sourcing networks in the country. Rather than seeking only short-term orders, global buyers are increasingly prioritizing long-term partnerships with enterprises that possess strong manufacturing capabilities, innovation capacity, and the flexibility to meet evolving market demands.

To capitalize on the opportunity, trade officials advised Vietnamese enterprises to prepare comprehensive English-language portfolios detailing plant capacity, export history, quality certifications, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) capabilities.

In addition, investment in enhancing design capabilities, fostering innovation, strengthening quality management, and improving supply chain control will be key to becoming a long-term partner of global retail corporations.

Operating more than 2,000 stores across the United States with revenue hitting approximately US$105 billion in 2025, Target manages over 45 private-label brands. The retailer is seeking partners capable of co-developing products and manufacturing store-branded goods.

This is seen as an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to move beyond contract manufacturing and participate more deeply in the value chain, from design and product development to manufacturing under OEM, ODM, and private-label models.

Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 is scheduled to take place from September 3 to September 5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together more than 400 business delegations from around 60 countries and territories.

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By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh