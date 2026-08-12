Ho Chi Minh City Concierge Association launched to elevate luxury hospitality

The HCMC Tourism Association (HTA) officially launched the HCMC Concierge Association on August 11, marking a key milestone in professionalizing luxury customer service and elevating the travel experience for visitors to the southern metropolis.

Delegates attend the launch ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Concierge Association on August 11. (Photo: SGGP)

The newly formed association comprises 50 members, 47 official and three associate members, consisting of seasoned hospitality professionals. These members work closely with travel agencies and transport operators to assist tourists while actively participating in community initiatives.

During the launch ceremony, Mr. Dang Trung Truc, Head of Concierge at The Reverie Saigon, was elected President of the association.

Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association (HTA), Nguyen Thi Khanh, expressed confidence that the Ho Chi Minh City Concierge Association would serve as a vital bridge connecting local concierges with international networks, strengthening business partnerships, enhancing guest satisfaction, and contributing to the sustainable development of tourism in Ho Chi Minh City.

Tourists choose traditional Vietnamese Ao Dai at a gift fair in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Le Truong Hien Hoa, commended the initiative as a major step forward in professionalizing tourism personnel and seamlessly connecting visitors to the city's signature products, services, and cultural experiences.

The Department of Tourism expects the association to actively promote professional training, knowledge sharing, and global integration to elevate the region's service standards further.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh