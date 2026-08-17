Quang Tri Province welcomes first flight from Khanh Hoa

Quang Tri Province welcomed its first direct flight from Khanh Hoa Province on August 16, marking the launch of the Cam Ranh–Dong Hoi route and opening up new opportunities for tourism, trade and investment links.

The flight officially connects Khanh Hoa and Quang Tri provinces by direct air service operated by Sun PhuQuoc Airways.

Quang Tri Province welcomes first direct flight from Khanh Hoa.

The Cam Ranh–Dong Hoi and Dong Hoi–Cam Ranh routes will operate three round trips a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flights from Cam Ranh to Dong Hoi depart at 2:05 p.m. and arrive at 3:30 p.m., while flights from Dong Hoi to Cam Ranh depart at 12:05 p.m. and arrive at 1:25 p.m.

In addition to the new route, Sun PhuQuoc Airways operates daily round-trip flights between Dong Hoi and Hanoi.

To mark the launch, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is offering a 30 percent discount on base fares for groups of two or more passengers booking Economy Lite or Economy Classic tickets. The promotion applies to tickets purchased from August 15 to October 5, 2026, for travel through October 31.

The new air connection is expected to strengthen links between Quang Tri and Khanh Hoa while creating additional opportunities for tourism, trade and investment cooperation.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong