Businesses join forces to boost Vietnam’s tourism competitiveness

The signing ceremony for the 2026–2030 strategic partnership on connecting values and enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism is held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 4.

Representatives and delegateas attend the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist) has signed strategic cooperation agreements with Vietnam Airlines, Investment and Industrial Development Joint Stock Corporation (Becamex IDC), and Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG), while announcing its strategic partner network for the 2026–2030 period.

The signing ceremony drew key city officials, including Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Cong Vinh; alongside leaders of municipal departments and major business executives.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Member Council at Saigontourist Group, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, emphasized that expanding strategic partnerships is a deliberate move to generate synergistic strength and foster sustainable development. For the 2026–2030 period, the corporation will focus on building a customer-centric tourism and service ecosystem; accelerating digital transformation alongside AI and data integration; and broadening domestic and international alliances to elevate the standing of tourism in Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam.

Commending Saigontourist Group's collaborative model, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh urged all signatories to swiftly translate their agreements into concrete actions. He reaffirmed the city's commitment to facilitating favorable conditions for these cooperative ventures to thrive.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Chairwoman of the Members' Council of Saigontourist Group, and Mr. Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, sign a strategic cooperation agreement. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Saigontourist Group signed strategic cooperation agreements with Vietnam Airlines, Becamex IDC, and IPPG. Under the partnerships, the parties will jointly develop tourism products, promote destinations, accelerate digital transformation, and strengthen connectivity among aviation, tourism, trade, and services to enhance customer experiences, expand markets, and boost the competitiveness of Vietnam's tourism industry.

According to Chief Executive Officer of IPPG, Le Hong Thuy Tien, the group will integrate its ecosystem of luxury retail, duty-free shopping, dining, aviation services, and outlet development projects into the partnership with Saigontourist Group and its strategic partners. Leveraging its network of 138 international brands, IPPG will also promote Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam as a whole, with the aim of creating new products, services, and travel experiences for both domestic and international visitors.

Saigontourist Group CEO Cao Van Chong (left) and IPPG CEO Le Hong Thuy Tien sign a strategic cooperation agreement. (Photo: SGGP)

The centerpiece of the event was the official unveiling of the "Strategic Partner Network for the 2026–2030 Period." Participating enterprises are committed to sharing resources, data, and management expertise while jointly executing new projects and value chains grounded in partnership, innovation, and sustainable development. These efforts are expected to bolster the competitiveness of Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism and service sectors, as well as Vietnam’s tourism industry.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh