Vietnam Airlines adds 60,000 seats for National Day holiday

Vietnam Airlines Group announced on August 11 that it will add 60,000 seats for the upcoming National Day holiday (September 2), raising its total supply capacity to nearly 725,000 seats across its entire flight network to meet surging travel demand.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The national flag carrier plans to operate more than 3,600 flights during this peak period, marking a 25 percent year-on-year increase. The additional capacity will primarily focus on high-demand domestic routes connecting major hubs and tourist destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Hue, Da Lat, and Phu Quoc.

According to airline data, bookings across several key routes have surged rapidly since early August.

Vietnam Airlines also noted that the Can Tho – Da Lat route is scheduled to resume on August 19, immediately following the reopening of Lien Khuong International Airport in Lam Dong Province. The service will be operated by the subsidiary VASCO (Vietnam Air Services Company) using ATR72 aircraft, with one round-trip flight daily.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh