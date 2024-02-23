Sub-committee on 14th National Party Congress documents convenes first meeting

The sub-committee in charge of documents for the 14th National Party Congress held its first meeting in Hanoi on February 23 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is head of the sub-committee.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The 14th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in January 2026. To prepare for the congress, the 13th Party Central Committee has decided to establish five sub-committees in charge of different works.

The Sub-Committee for documents is tasked to draft a political report and a report summarizing the 40-year implementation of “Doi Moi” (Renewal) for the congress.

Party General Secretary Trong underlined that the Party's national congress is an extremely important political event of the country. The 14th congress will review the implementation of the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the 40-year Doi Moi cause, and drawing important lessons, while sketching out orientations, targets and tasks of the whole Party, people and armed forces in the 2026-2030 period, thus continuing to successfully realizing the socio-economic development strategy in the 2021-2030 period.

Participants at the meeting take a group photo (Photo: VNA)

He emphasized that the preparation of documents for the 14th National Party Congress, especially the political report, must be carried out in a scientific, serious and innovated manner, ensuring the quality of the documents. This work is important to ensure the success of the congress, he said.

The Party leader asked members of the sub-committee, especially members of the document drafting team, to reach high consensus on ideological orientations and methods to achieve highest working efficiency, while closely combining theory research with reality summarization in all fields.

He stressed that the congress’ documents, including the political report, are works of the entire Party, people and armed forces, so they must be compiled with idea contributions from agencies, ministers, sectors, localities, socio-political organizations and the people.

VNA