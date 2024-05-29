Sub-committee on 12th HCMC Party Congress documents holds first meeting

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen chaired a meeting on May 29 of the sub-committee and editorial team in a charge of compiling documents for the 12th HCMC Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and officials of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, the People's Council and the People's Committee of HCMC.

At the meeting, the HCMC Party Committee approved the decision to establish the sub-committee and editorial team in charge of compiling documents for the 12th HCMC Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term; the draft regulations on working of the sub-committee during the congress, the plan to prepare documents for the congress, direction and political report featuring the theme and general objectives of the congress.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that documents must closely adhere to the regulations and guidelines set forth by the Party Central Committee's Sub-committee on documents and showcase innovative presentations.

The political report is the centroid and must ensure the quality and accurate reflection of reality. Other reports should align with guidelines and policies, avoid repetition, and be concise, clear, and memorable.

The documents’ theme should strongly promote the spirit of solidarity, demonstrate the determination to improve the quality of life for residents, and develop the city into a civilized, modern, and sentimental hub.

In addition, the performance must be compared with the tasks set by the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th HCMC Party Congress to review the tasks that the city have well perfomed as well as those that the city have not well performed during the term of 2020-2025.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen noted that the political report must highlight the city's role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the socio-economic recovery plan with safe and flexible adaptation as well as the spirit of sharing of the people in the city and assistances from provinces and cities across the country to help HCMC combat the virus.

Regarding Party building and rectification, the documents should honor the dedication of the frontline forces and leadership in the combat against the Covid-19 pandemic, and acknowledge the limitations and weaknesses in the term to make timely adjustments.

The city should propose direction and resolutions to focus on implementing the targets assigned by the Party Central Committee and carry out Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh