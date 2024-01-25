Stricter BAC violation punishments raise awareness of HCMC dwellers, pubs

The police force in HCMC has lately adopted harsher punishments on BAC offenses, greatly contributing to changing dwellers’ lifestyle in a more positive manner.

Phuong Nam Food Court is holding interesting activities to attract more customers



Since the effective time of Decree No.100/2019/ND-CP by the Government (about strict punishments to drunk driving), it is no longer common to see large crowds at pubs and restaurants enjoying beer after a workday.

Many restaurants sited on Pham Van Dong Street in Hiep Binh Chanh Ward of Thu Duc City on a surface area of hundreds of square meters only have 5-6 tables occupied these days compared to the full capacity formerly. Diners now mostly come just to enjoy their dinner instead of drinking large amounts of beer in the pre-Decree time, so they return home earlier rather than staying until 12:00 a.m.

Other famous pub streets like Phan Van Tri, Nguyen Van Khoi (Go Vap District), Phan Xich Long, Phan Dang Luu (Binh Thanh District), Ly Thuong Kiet (District 10) are also experiencing this absence of diners. Many people admitted that they used to gather with their colleagues after work for informal chats, but after the effective time of the above Decree and more traffic police to check the Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC), they would prefer to return home directly.

Obviously, Decree 100/2019/ND-CP about administrative penalties for road traffic and rail transport offences has gradually improved the drinking habits of dwellers in HCMC as well as the operation of current pubs here.

Owner of Truong Sa Pub on Vanh Dai Tay Street in Thu Duc City shared that to attract more customers, his pub now offers other interesting activities like story exchange with former soldiers on duty on the Spratly Islands to learn about how those soldiers bravely protect and smartly improve the islands. This decision has proved its effectiveness as the revenue of the pub is quite stable now.

Another story comes from owner of Phuong Nam Food Court in Long Truong Ward of Thu Duc City. He said that he has actively reduced any unnecessary expenses and run promotional schemes. He even offers help for his diners to return home when requested, organizes various entertaining activities for family gatherings, which has greatly aided in maintaining the revenue.

HCMC dwellers themselves have also realized that they have changed for the better after the implementation of the Decree. Such bad habits as discussing business matters or gathering for an informal chat with colleagues after work in a pub have disappeared. The cases of noisy pubs after midnight due to drunk diners singing karaoke or drunk drivers on streets have reduced significantly. This means safety traffic and a healthier lifestyle for each individual.

Decree No.100/2019/ND-CP is effective as of January 1, 2020. It stipulates higher penalties for many traffic law offenses. For instance, A fine ranging from VND30-40 million (US$1,220-1,625) and a suspension of the driving license for 22-24 months are imposed upon car drivers while the BAC exceeds 80mg/100ml of blood or 0.4mg/l of breath. A new point in the Decree is that bicycle riders drinking alcohol also receive penalties. Accordingly, a A fine ranging from VND6-8 million ($244-325) and a suspension of the driving license for 22-24 months are imposed upon motorcycle riders while the BAC exceeds 80mg/100ml of blood or 0.4mg/l. The fine for bicycle riders in this case is VND400,000-600,000 ($16-24).

By Tran Yen – Translated by Yen Nhi