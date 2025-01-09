Strict enforcement and severe penalties enhance traffic awareness

Decree 168/2024/ND-CP has been in effect for one week, and it has already made a positive impact on traffic safety in Ho Chi Minh City.

People are becoming more aware of traffic rules and regulations.

Decree 168/2024/ND-CP is having a real impact on improving traffic discipline in Ho Chi Minh City, people are becoming more aware of traffic rules and regulations, and this is leading to a decrease in traffic accidents. No more red-light running, lane encroachment, or driving on sidewalks have been witnessed on roads.

The smoother flow of vehicles suggests better traffic management and reduced congestion while sidewalks being more open creates a safer and more comfortable environment for pedestrians.

Since the implementation of Decree 168, road users have become increasingly vigilant, attentively monitoring for red lights to ensure they halt their vehicles as required. A significant shift in behavior is evident among drivers accustomed to proceeding straight through three-way intersections or making right turns at four-way intersections; now, they consistently come to a stop whenever encountering a red signal.

A man who hesitated briefly before stopping his vehicle at the roundabout connecting Pham Van Dong and Hiep Binh streets in Hiep Binh Chanh Ward of Thu Duc City remarked that drivers were previously permitted to proceed straight during a red light. However, under the new regulation, they now halt to prioritize safety. This behavioral adjustment is reflected in the formation of orderly queues of vehicles at intersections. Despite this, some latecomers, seemingly impatient, resorted to honking their horns in an attempt to bypass the stopped cars and continue straight towards Go Dua Bridge.

Heavy fines and strict handling of violators by the traffic police have brought positive results to the city's traffic. It is easy to see that at intersections that used to be traffic hotspots such as Nguyen Xi - Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Hang Xanh intersection in Binh Thanh District; Pham Van Dong - Le Quang Dinh, Nguyen Oanh - Quang Trung in Go Vap District; Tran Hung Dao - Nguyen Van Cu, Le Duan - Dinh Tien Hoang in District 1, traffic flow has become significantly more unobstructed.

Drivers and pedestrians at intersections have seriously stopped at the right time, at the right line, and only moved when the light turned green. Moreover, traffic participants are no longer seen riding motorbikes on the sidewalk during rush hour.

Captain Nguyen Van Loi of the Hang Xanh Traffic Police Team, stationed at the Nguyen Xi - Xo Viet Nghe Tinh intersection in Binh Thanh District, observed that the heightened penalties have proven effective in fostering greater public awareness and responsibility among drivers.

Colonel Nguyen Dinh Duong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Police, stated that the elevated penalties under Decree 168 are designed to enhance traffic awareness across all demographics, encompassing operators of rudimentary vehicles, motorbikes, cars, as well as those involved in goods transportation and passenger services.

The penalties outlined in Decree 168 have been significantly heightened, prompting the Traffic Police to urge the public to remain vigilant and uphold their responsibilities while navigating the roads.

Key recommendations include adhering to designated lanes, avoiding contraflow movements, maintaining appropriate speeds, complying with speed limits, and, most critically, refraining from violations related to alcohol consumption while driving.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan