Streamlining apparatus necessitates selection of competent civil servants

Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai underscored the critical importance of selecting and developing a team of civil servants with exceptional ability and unwavering dedication in conjunction with Resolution 18’s implementation.

Deputy Standing Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3, R) exchanges views with the delegates attending the conference.

This strategic approach is essential to ensure the continued progress and development of Ho Chi Minh City.

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to summarize the work of Party building, government building and mass mobilization work in 2024. The conference was held in person and online to 40 connecting venues. Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai chaired the conference.

Concluding the conference, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai reviewed the outstanding results in Party building, government building and mass mobilization work in 2024.

In particular, he stressed that the machinery of the state in Ho Chi Minh City has focused on effectively implementing the city's 2024 theme "Studying and following Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style on practicing democracy, strengthening the rule of law, ensuring discipline; attracting high-quality human resources and dedication to building a civilized, modern and humane city".

Mr. Hai's review focused on the progress of government building and mass mobilization efforts, with a particular emphasis on strengthening urban governance. He highlighted the need to enhance the operational capacity and efficiency of all levels of government to effectively address the challenges of an urbanizing society.

He observed that mass mobilization efforts have demonstrated a significant increase in substance and relevance. This positive trajectory is characterized by a growing spirit of solidarity and mutual support amongst the populace, culminating in an enhancement of public trust and confidence in the Party and the State.

In addition to the achieved results, the Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee pointed out the limitations, difficulties, obstacles and notes that must be focused on overcoming in the coming time.

Regarding the goals and tasks for 2025, the Standing Deputy Secretary emphasized the continued prioritization of efforts to strengthen and reform the Party, alongside fostering a clean and robust political system.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized the importance of strengthening the reputation, leadership skills, and combat effectiveness of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Additionally, he highlighted the necessity of developing a team of officials and party members across all levels, particularly leaders who possess genuine qualities, capabilities, a spirit of unity, exemplary conduct, and the courage to innovate and take action.

Additionally, he stated that it is essential to integrate the development of a skilled team with the implementation of Resolution 18, which calls for the selection of competent and committed personnel to advance the mission of building and developing the southern largest city.

The Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee highlighted the importance of unified leadership across the machinery of the state in the city to achieve the objectives set for 2025 "Prioritizing the organization’s arrangement to be streamlined, compact, robust, efficient, and effective; advancing digital transformation, implementing the National Assembly's Resolution 98 and addressing the city's fundamental issues and challenges."

By Van Minh – Translated By Anh Quan