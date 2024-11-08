Storm Yinxing gusts to 220 kilometers per hour upon entering East Sea

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday signed a telegram of the Prime Minister requesting relevant ministries, agencies and localities to proactively cope with storm Yinxing.

This is a tropical storm with strong intensification and complicated developments.

In order to proactively deal with Yinxing and mitigate damage caused by the storm, the Prime Minister required functional authorities to monitor and update the developments of the storm, rain and floods; and promptly direct and carry out response work according to assigned tasks.

The storm path forecast

According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, at 4 a.m. on November 8, the storm was centered at around 18.5 degrees north latitude and 119.8 degrees east longitude over the eastern part of the northern East Sea. The maximum sustained winds near its center gusted up to 166 kilometers per hour. The storm continued to move west at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

At the current time, the storm maintains a strong intensity moving between 150 kilometers and 220 kilometers per hour.

The storm is moving west-northwest at an hourly speed of at least ten kilometers.

It is anticipated that the storm will enter the East Sea by the afternoon of November 8.

By November 9 and November 10, the storm tends to downgrade to 118-166 kilometers per hour as it strikes near the Paracel Islands.

Amid the forecasts, the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting noted that the storm would directly affect the northern part of the East Sea, notably the waters near the Paracel Islands.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting reported that on the afternoon of November 7, storm Yinxing was active near the northeast waters of Luzon Island in the Philippines, with its sustained wind at 167 kilometers to 183 kilometers per hour and gusts above 220 kilometers per hour.

Throughout November 7, localities across the Central region were busy with flood recovery efforts after rain gradually subsided.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong