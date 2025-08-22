Storm forecast to enter East Sea, high likelihood of landfall in Vietnam

Most global forecasting models have issued an initial assessment that the tropical depression is likely to strengthen into a storm, with a high probability of making landfall in North-Central Coast of Vietnam.

Location of the low-pressure system at 6 a.m. on August 22 (east of the Philippines), based on the ECMWF model.(Source: WINDY)

Updated data from international meteorological models on the morning of August 22 indicated that a low-pressure system east of the Philippines is moving rapidly toward the East Sea, with a 60–70 percent chance of intensifying into a storm.

Projections suggest the storm’s center is most likely to head toward the North-Central Coast, with a potential direct impact on Vietnam’s mainland between August 24 and 25.

Location of the storm’s center at 8 a.m. on August 25, according to the GFS model (US)

Location of the storm’s center at 8 a.m., according to the ECMWF forecast model (Europe)

The system’s circulation is expected to bring increasingly strong winds and worsening weather to the northern and central parts of the East Sea, including the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands and the Gulf of Tonkin. Vessels operating in hazardous areas have been urged to seek safe shelter without delay.

From August 25 onward, Northern Vietnam and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Hue may experience widespread moderate to heavy rainfall, raising risks of flash floods and landslides.

Satellite image at 7 a.m. on August 22 shows deteriorating weather conditions in the central East Sea (Source: Zoom Earth)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the low-pressure system formed on August 21 over waters east of the Philippines and has been tracking west-northwest at speeds of 15–20 km per hour. The Vietnamese meteorological agency has advised residents, particularly those in coastal areas of Northern and North-Central provinces, to closely monitor forecast updates and take proactive safety measures.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan