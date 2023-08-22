Steering Committee for Can Gio District’s Tourism Development established

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a decision on the establishment of the Steering Committee for Tourism Development of Can Gio District.

Accordingly, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai signed a decision on the establishment of the Steering Committee for Tourism Development of Can Gio District and its assistance team.

Pursuant to the decision, the committee included 22 members. Of these, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai is the Head of the Steering Committee and Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District Nguyen Ngoc Xuan is the Standing Deputy Head of the committee.

Vice Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu and Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam are assigned as Steering Committee’s Deputy Heads together with 17 other members.

As for the assistance team, there are 31 members and the Head of the Planning and Tourism Resources Development Division under the HCMC Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao is Head of the team.

The newly-established committee is responsible for directing the collaboration activities, supervising and speeding up the relevant departments, sectors, agencies and the People’s Committee of Can Gio District on the formation and implementation of tourism development programs in each period in accordance with the set target of the city’s socio-economic development.

In addition, the committee will consult and propose the municipal People’s Committee impose the solutions, mechanisms and policies on tourism development in the city and create an image and brand name for the tourism sector of Can Gio District.

On the other hand, the committee shall consult and propose solutions for handling the obstacles related to legal policies of the State on tourism development exceeding the authorization of Can Gio District and so on.

The People’s Committee of Can Gio District was assigned to be the Standing Steering Committee and act as a contact unit to summarize and consult the missions of the Steering Committee following the operation regulations and prepare the essential conditions serving for meetings and activities of the Steering Committee.