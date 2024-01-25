Statistics plays important role in managing socio-economic development

At the meeting

The meeting on economic results in 2023 and prospects in 2024 was held between Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and the delegation of the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Planning and Investment led by Director General of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Thi Huong.

In 2023, despite many difficulties and challenges, Ho Chi Minh City has been successful in preventing decline while its economic sectors have had good growth rates. The city's socio-economic recovery and development program continues to be effective while tasks and solutions were carried out as well as planned.

The city has proactively implemented the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15. Up to now, the tasks assigned by the Prime Minister have been given special attention and direction by leaders of ministries, agencies and city leaders with positive results, gradually creating motivation to promote the southern metropolis’ development.

Based on existing fruitful results, Ho Chi Minh City is determined to effectively implement digital transformation and the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 in 2024. Moreover, it has set a GRDP growth target of 2024 from 7.5 percent to 8 percent. Simultaneously, the city closely follows the Party's guidelines and policies, and the State's laws, the leadership of the City Party Committee and resolutions of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

At the same time, it will continue to implement projects developed by the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 14 and the Government’s Decree 73/2023 stipulating the encouragement and protection of dynamic and creative employees. The city continues to implement specific mechanisms and policies, striving to gain the approval of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on the content implementing the Resolution 98.

Ho Chi Minh City also focuses on building and implementing digital transformation solutions and building a unified digital government while promoting digitalization and database building according to the city's data management strategy and developing and perfecting the integration, connectivity, and data sharing platform between organizations in the city.

At the meeting, delegates also assessed the socio-economic situation in 2023 and socio-economic development targets in 2024 of Ho Chi Minh City as well as proposed the key solutions for problems in 2024.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested the Statistics Department to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies in implementing statistical work in the city to support business operations and its economy and society.

Chairman Mai speaks at the meeting

Regarding the growth target of 7.5 percent-8 percent in 2024, Chairman Mai said that the city has built a scenario based on the Politburo’s Resolution 31 setting a target for Ho Chi Minh City’s annual growth not less than 8 percent. He admitted that it is difficult to achieve the set goal but the city will make concerted efforts to gain it.

He requested the General Statistics Office to coordinate with the city Statistics Department to study and develop quarterly and monthly growth scenarios which are suitable for Ho Chi Minh City. At the same time, the two organizations should continue to unify statistical indicators to guide Ho Chi Minh City and localities to jointly implement them.

By Ngo Binh - Translated By Anh Quan