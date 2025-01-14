State President praises Kien Giang for comprehensive progress

State President Luong Cuong paid a pre-Tet visit to the Party Organisation, administration and residents of Kien Giang on January 14, during which he praised the Mekong Delta province’s performance in 2024 with strong progress in all fields.

State President Luong Cuong extends Tet wishes to the Party organisation, administration and residents of Kien Giang on January 14 (Photo: SGGP)

In 2024, despite difficulties and challenges, the provincial Party Organisation completed and exceeded 26 out of 27 targets for the year.

Kien Giang’s economy grew by 7.5 percent, ranking fourth in the Mekong Delta region, with an economic scale surpassing VND144 trillion (US$5.67 billion), the second largest in the region. The poverty rate dropped significantly to 0.99 percent and just 0.32 percent in Phu Quoc city, while 100 percent of communes have met new-style rural criteria, with 34 percent of them recognized as advanced and model ones. Strong progress was seen in education, health care, and social services, while national security and defense have been maintained.

Hailing the comprehensive achievements that Kien Giang has gained so far, President Cuong highlighted the significant strategic role of the locality in the economy, politics, external relations, defense, and security, with Phu Quoc – the largest island of the country playing the role of the southwestern gateway, which is rich in maritime and ecological resources and a critical position in national defense and external relations.

State President Luong Cuong extends Tet wishes to the armed forces based in Phu Quoc island city of Kien Giang (Photo: SGGP)

Agreeing with the future orientations that the provincial Party Committee has outlined, the State leader asked local authorities to focus on popularising the Party and State’s directions, policies, and laws, settling obstacles, and successfully implementing tasks set for 2025.

Particularly, it is necessary to concentrate on building a pure, strong, and streamlined Party Organisation, administration, and political system with effective operations, he said, reminding the province to make good preparations for the all-level Party congresses and caring for residents during the Lunar New Year festival, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Alongside, the province should exert more efforts to ensure defense and security, building a firm people-based defense posture, while coordinating with armed forces to avoid surprise in any circumstances, he asked.

President Cuong advised Kien Giang to turn Phu Quoc into a true tourism heaven, suggesting that the locality take advantage of the APEC Leaders’ Week, which is slated to be held in Phu Quoc, to promote the image of the destination.

On this occasion, President Cuong and representatives from ministries, sectors, and central agencies presented Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families and workers in Phu Quoc. Earlier, the leader and his entourage laid a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Statue at the Ho Chi Minh Square in Phu Quoc city.

The same day, he visited and extended Tet wishes to the armed forces based in Phu Quoc island city.

Vietnamplus