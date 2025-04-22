State President Luong Cuong visits People's Armed Forces Hero To Van Duc

A delegation from the Party and State, led by President of Vietnam Luong Cuong arrived in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City to visit People's Armed Forces Hero To Van Duc on April 22 morning.

Joining the delegation were Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran.

State President Luong Cuong and delegates warmly inquire about People's Armed Forces Hero To Van Duc. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the private house of People's Armed Forces Hero To Van Duc, State President Luong Cuong and members of the delegation warmly inquired about his health and expressed their deep gratitude for his immense and contributions to the cause of national liberation and reunification.

State President Luong Cuong (second from right) along with Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le present gifts to People's Armed Forces Hero To Van Duc. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, President Luong Cuong extended the best wishes for good health to People's Armed Forces Hero To Van Duc and encouraged him to continue contributing to the development of the local community and the nation.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong