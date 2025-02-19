State President hands over appointment decisions to 2 Deputy PMs, 4 ministers

President Luong Cuong on February 18 presided over a ceremony to announce and hand over the presidential decisions appointing two deputy prime ministers and four ministers serving the 2021-2026 term.

From left: State President Luong Cuong (3nd) and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (2nd) congratulate the new Deputy PMs Mai Van Chinh (1st) and Nguyen Chi Dung. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, Mai Van Chinh and Nguyen Chi Dung have been appointed as Deputy PMs; Tran Hong Minh as Minister of Construction; Nguyen Manh Hung as Minister of Science and Technology; Do Duc Duy as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Dao Ngoc Dung as Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other leaders of the Party and State presented flowers to congratulate the new cabinet members.

In his speech, President Luong Cuong affirmed that these appointments are a recognition of the significant contributions made by the appointees throughout their careers. Their new roles come with greater responsibility, expectations, and challenges as they join the Government and the PM to successfully carry out heavy tasks in 2025 and beyond.

Regarding the new deputy PMs, the State leader praised Mr. Mai Van Chinh for his outstanding contributions to the development of the Party's organisational work and Mr. Dao Ngoc Dung, who served almost two terms as Minister of Planning and Investment, for his leadership experience in the economic field.

Concerning the four ministers, he said Mr. Nguyen Chi Dung, as former Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, has made significant contributions to social policies and social security. Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung is known for his innovative thinking, strong vision, and willingness to take bold actions. Mr. Tran Hong Minh, with nearly four decades of serving the military, has excelled in various roles, including Secretary of the Cao Bang provincial Party Committee and Minister of Transport from November 2024. Mr. Do Duc Duy has a solid background in construction and has experienced many positions at the local level.

From left: State President Luong Cuong (4th) and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (3rd) congratulate Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh (6th); Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung (5th); Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Do Duc Duy (2nd); and Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung.

The President remarked that the Party, State, and people place great trust in and high expectations on the Government to fulfill its mission of steering the country toward rapid and sustainable development.

On behalf of the newly appointed officials, Deputy PM Nguyen Chi Dung said it is a great honour but also a heavy responsibility entrusted by the Party, State, and people. He pledged to strictly follow the Party's guidelines and policies, State laws, and the PM's leadership, exerting every effort to fulfil the assigned tasks with high determination and strong commitment.

Vietnamplus