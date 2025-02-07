Spring festival to be held in Hanoi

The festival called Sac xuan tren moi mien To Quoc (Spring colors in all regions of the country) will be held in the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi on February 14-16 to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The event aims to honor the traditional cultural values of the Vietnamese ethnic groups and contribute to strengthening the great national solidarity bloc.

Visitors attending the event will have an opportunity to take part in various rituals, festivals, customs, and traditional activities marking the Lunar New Year, representing the unique characteristics of different ethnic communities. Around 300 people from 44 ethnic groups will participate to introduce the distinctive cultural features of their communities at the festival.

The highlight of the festival is a program reviving traditional rituals and festivals, performances of the unique cultural heritage of ethnic groups, such as the Cham ethnic group’s New Year tower opening ritual and the new rice celebration of the Raglai ethnic group from Ninh Thuan Province; the Muong ethnic group’s Khai Ha Festival and a presentation of the Bamboo Calendar, a national intangible cultural heritage, from Hoa Binh Province; and more.

By SGGP - Translated by Kim Khanh