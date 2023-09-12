Specific solutions needed to accelerate public investment capital disbursement

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, asked the Department of Planning and Investment to conduct research and offer specific solutions to accelerate the pace of public investment capital disbursement.

On the morning of October 12, the Standing Committee of the HCMC People's Council supervised the progress in implementing the 2023 theme 'Enhancing the efficiency of public service activities, advancing administrative reforms, and enhancing the investment environment; promoting economic development and ensuring social security' of the Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Planning and Investment of HCMC. The meeting was chaired by Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council.

Concentrating on addressing challenges for enterprises

Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, emphasized that in the pursuit of this year's theme, the Department has wholeheartedly adopted a strong sense of responsibility in its public service functions, particularly among its officials. They place the lawful rights and interests of the people at the forefront of their guiding principles for public service activities. In their roles of guidance and management, the Department of Industry and Trade consistently recognizes administrative reform as a key and regular task.

As of now, all administrative procedures falling within the authority of the Department of Industry and Trade have been announced publicly both online and offline. The rate of timely document submissions stands at 99.8 percent, with only 85 cases (0.2 percent) experiencing delays. In accordance with regulations, 85 apology letters have been sent to organizations and individuals.

Implementing the content of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC (Resolution 98), the Department of Industry and Trade has drafted a plan titled 'Investment in Installing Rooftop Solar Power Systems at the headquarters of administrative agencies, public service units, and the headquarters of organizations and units identified as public assets in HCMC.' This draft plan has been sent to relevant authorities for review and feedback in order to finalize it for submission to the People's Committee of HCMC in September.

Furthermore, the Department of Industry and Trade has sent a petition to the HCMC People's Committee for onward submission to the Government to direct some relevant ministries and agencies in the development of a Government Decree concerning connection and installation agreements of electrical meter systems and regulations on rooftop solar power system installations to ensure compliance with electrical safety requirements.

Deputy Director Dao Minh Chanh of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment stated that, in line with the 2023 theme, the Department has established primary objectives, targets, and critical tasks for proactive deployment, comprehensive understanding, and task allocation to specialized departments and affiliated public service units. They focus on the on-time completion of tasks with specific solutions tailored to the current situation.

The Department has introduced an action plan to ensure the efficient disbursement of public investment capital. It consistently monitors, encourages, and provides guidance on the execution of State budget planning disbursements. Additionally, it deploys and offers guidance to agencies and units for their assessment based on the Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) of HCMC.

Simultaneously, it provides recommendations for enhancing the effectiveness of the investment team, the team dedicated to resolving challenges and obstacles in land-based investment projects without State budget funds, and the team focused on addressing issues encountered by FDI enterprises, thus swiftly addressing the concerns of investors and businesses.

The Department of Planning and Investment consistently works to bolster investment promotion initiatives, assess and overcome challenges, and support companies' investment and business activities. At present, the Department is collaborating with relevant departments and units to advise the HCMC People's Committee regarding the issuance of a resolution stipulating the minimum total investment scale for public-private partnership (PPP) projects in healthcare, education, sports, and culture, forming the foundation for executing PPP projects in these sectors.

Promoting the disbursement of public investment capital

Concluding the monitoring session, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, acknowledged and highly appreciated the significant efforts of the two departments in implementing the 2023 theme. She recommended that both departments continue to review, assess, and accelerate the implementation of tasks according to the plan set by the People's Committee of HCMC.

By the end of August, the disbursement of public investment capital had only reached 29 percent. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le asks the Department of Planning and Investment to conduct research and offer specific solutions to accelerate the pace of public investment capital disbursement. Furthermore, it is essential to efficiently implement measures that expedite the processing of investment-related documents, thus fostering a favorable environment for businesses and citizens, as well as collaborating with the Ministry of Planning and Investment in the establishment, management, and operation of the national business registration information system.

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council asks that the Department of Industry and Trade promptly provide advice to the People's Committee of HCMC for the formulation of a plan concerning the development of markets, supermarkets, and shopping centers in the city to 2025, with a vision to 2030, and a project aimed at improving the efficiency of the city's distribution system management.

Along with that are measures to encourage and support businesses and consumers to participate in e-commerce transactions. The capacity and efficiency of State management in the realm of e-commerce should be enhanced, creating a favorable and safe legal environment for e-commerce transactions.

In light of the positive outcomes achieved by HCMC's market stabilization program in recent years, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le recommends that the Department of Industry and Trade continue advising the HCMC People's Committee to carry out this initiative effectively. Additionally, they should continue to offer guidance for implementing programs that facilitate the supply-demand connection between HCMC and other provinces and cities. Furthermore, there should be a dedicated focus on the establishment and promotion of brands and products in general, the city's key agricultural products in particular, identifying their brand value both in domestic and international markets.