China’s best-known dancer, Yang Liping, to perform in Hanoi

For the first time, one of the most prominent icons of Chinese contemporary dance, acclaimed artist Yang Liping, will give a performance in Vietnam.

Chinese dancer and choreographer Yang Liping attends the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The dance drama The Peacock—Hanoi 2026 is scheduled to be staged in Hanoi on March 6, 7, and 8 at the Ho Guom Theater, bringing together nearly 70 Chinese dancers and technical crew members. The entire stage system, props, and costumes will be transported to Vietnam in their original form, ensuring that the production meets international artistic standards.

This marks the first opportunity for Vietnamese audiences to experience in its entirety one of the classic works by Yang Liping, the artist widely celebrated as the “Peacock of Chinese Dance.”

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

“Peacock" is a classic stage image created by the famous dance artist Yang Liping. The series of works represented by "The Spirit of the Bird" has reached the point where the audience thinks that "she is a peacock, and the peacock is her."

She wants to tell a richer and more profound story about the "peacock." Therefore, in 2012, the dance drama "Peacock" was launched. Once it was released, it received rave reviews and viewers.

The 2022 version of the dance drama "Peacock" has been reinstalled and restarted. The production is meticulously crafted, from visual design and costumes to lighting. Between 2023 and 2024, the work toured more than 40 major cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. By 2025, The Peacock had surpassed 700 performances worldwide.

Renowned artist Yang Liping serves both as the chief choreographer and a leading performer.

Speaking at the press conference held in Hanoi on January 27, 2026, Yang Liping said she had not received formal training in choreography but instead learned from what she described as “the vast natural world.” The movement of horses galloping across grasslands, butterflies fluttering among flowers, and the sound of flowing streams have all served as sources of inspiration, which she transforms into a distinctive language of dance, with music further enriching her choreography.

At 67, the artist affirmed her continued commitment to the stage and confirmed that she will perform in person in the “Winter” segment, one of the production’s four acts, during the Hanoi performances.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh