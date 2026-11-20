The Southern region is set to experience cooler weather in the coming days as a cold air mass moves in, while authorities warn of rising high tides that could increase the risk of localized flooding.

The Southern region will see cooler weather from November 20 to 26 as a northern cold air mass pushes south, according to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center.

A secondary cold surge around November 24–25, combined with atmospheric disturbances, is expected to bring scattered showers to the region.

Consequently, in the coming days, there is a 30 percent–50 percent chance of rain across the Southern region, with rainfall totals ranging from 5 mm –20 mm and exceeding 20 mm in some areas. Precipitation will primarily occur during the evening, at night, and in the early morning.

During the day, the weather will be sunny, with temperatures generally reaching 32 degrees Celsius – 34 degrees Celsius and occasionally exceeding 34 degrees Celsius. At night, temperatures will range between 23 degrees Celsius–27 degrees Celsius, though some areas in the northern part of the Southeastern region may see temperatures drop below 23 degrees Celsius.

Health officials are advising residents to dress warmly during cool early mornings to guard against respiratory illnesses amid sharp day-to-night temperature swings.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center notes that the Southern region is currently entering the end of the rainy season. In the coming months, drought and saltwater intrusion could become severe. Farmers should proactively plan their winter-spring planting schedules and select crops that align with available water resources.

In areas where water supplies cannot be reliably managed, farmers should consider crop rotation strategies to conserve water. Additionally, they should take full advantage of late-season rainfall to store fresh water for domestic use and agricultural production throughout the dry season.

The Southern Hydro-Meteorological Center has reported that high tides in the Southern region are rising, consistent with the tidal cycle associated with the full moon of the tenth lunar month. By November 22, water levels are forecast to reach 1.73m at Tan Chau and 1.85m at Chau Doc. In the Saigon–Dong Nai river system, water levels are projected to reach 1.41m at the Phu An station, 1.44m at Nha Be, and 1.6m at Thu Dau Mot. As water levels are expected to continue rising in the following days, there is a risk of flooding in certain low-lying areas along the rivers. Residents are advised to stay updated on hydro-meteorological bulletins and make appropriate arrangements for travel and daily activities.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan