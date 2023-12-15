Weather

Southern region to experience cold air, high tidal waves

SGGPO

A forthcoming intensified cold wave in the Northern region is forecast to cause sea level rise and high tide flooding in the Southern region.

The meteorologists warned that temperatures in the Southern region would decrease rapidly under the spread of the cold air.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, through observation, the highest water level at Vung Tau station measured at 3.92 meters at 1:30 a.m. on December 15 showing a sign of sea level rise again in the Southern territorial waters.

t-3697.jpg
The tidal wave could cause serious flooding in low-lying areas of the southeastern coastal localities.

It is expected that in the next couple of days, the highest water level at Vung Tau station can rise to 4.15 meters. The tidal wave could cause flooding in low-lying areas of the southeastern coastal localities.

As the related weather news, an intensified cold wave is moving to the south from the north. By tomorrow morning, the Northern border area will suffer from bitter-cold temperatures.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Cold air high tidal wave an intensified cold wave Southern region

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn