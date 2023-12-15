Southern region to experience cold air, high tidal waves

A forthcoming intensified cold wave in the Northern region is forecast to cause sea level rise and high tide flooding in the Southern region.

The meteorologists warned that temperatures in the Southern region would decrease rapidly under the spread of the cold air.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, through observation, the highest water level at Vung Tau station measured at 3.92 meters at 1:30 a.m. on December 15 showing a sign of sea level rise again in the Southern territorial waters.

The tidal wave could cause serious flooding in low-lying areas of the southeastern coastal localities.

It is expected that in the next couple of days, the highest water level at Vung Tau station can rise to 4.15 meters. The tidal wave could cause flooding in low-lying areas of the southeastern coastal localities.

As the related weather news, an intensified cold wave is moving to the south from the north. By tomorrow morning, the Northern border area will suffer from bitter-cold temperatures.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong