Southern region suffering irregularly end-of-year scorching days

Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are facing irregularly end-of-year scorching days while the Northern region is expected to experience a bitter cold wave with a probability of frost on mountains.

The Southern region is suffering irregularly end-of-year scorching days.

Meteorologists said that the highest temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region at monitoring stations measured at 35 degrees Celsius.

The hot flashes and low humidity make residents feel a burning sensation on their faces.

Experts predicted that the hot weather in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region would last until December 21. From December 22 to December 25, the temperature in Ho Chi Minh City will drop to about 20 degrees Celsius.

From December 17, a cold air will return to the Northern region. After December 21, the lowest temperature in the capital city of Hanoi will drop to 8 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Sa Pa, Lao Cai Province will hover around 1-5 degrees Celsius. The top of Fansipan Mountain might freeze.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong