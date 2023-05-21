Southern region enters rainy season

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the rainy season in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern localities started.

As of May 21, a large part of Ho Chi Minh City has recorded tropical downpours.

It is expected that the Southern region and Ho Chi Minh City will continue to experience more torrential rains from May 23 due to the powerful operation of the southwest monsoon.

The weather agency has just had reports related to record-high temperatures and water scarcity following the prolonged drought and dry period over the whole country in the first five months of the year as well as weather forecasting models from now to November.

According to Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam, at the current time, the total capacity of large-sized hydropower reservoirs on the Red River system reaches only 30 percent to 50 percent compared to their design capacity, except for Hoa Binh hydropower plant which reaches 89 percent thanks to water supply from Son La hydropower plant.

The data shows that the total capacity of reservoirs is about 4.5 billion cubic meters lower than the water level in 2022. The water levels of Thac Ba, Tuyen Quang, Ban Chat, Son La reservoirs were recorded at very low levels.

Similarly, the water capacity of hydropower plants in the Central and Central Highlands regions only reached 40- 80 percent over their maximum capacity.

Meteorologists said that the whole country has been facing severe climate via the data on temperature, rainfall and flow. It is forecast that from now to the end of 2023, the weather situation is likely to become more severe under the impact of El Nino phenomenon.