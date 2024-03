Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region have been scorched with an average temperature of 36 degrees Celsius without rains in the past two weeks as predicted.

Similar weather has been recorded in the Central Highlands region during the last two to three weeks.

Fields of coffee trees across the Central Highlands are suffering water shortages amid the current severe drought which would be likely to affect production and harvest.

The meteorologists continued to issue warnings of widespread heat in the Southeastern region until March 20.

It is expected that the intensity of the heat wave will gradually decrease from March 21.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong