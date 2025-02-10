Weather

Southern region can experience unseasonal rains due to low pressure zone

A widespread easterly wind disturbance that is propagating toward the mainland  of Vietnam from the southern East Sea potentially causes unseasonal rains in the Southern region.

The easterly wind disturbance zone on the morning of February 10 ( image from satellite)

According to data from the U.S. Global Forecast System and the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), a low-pressure zone has intensified in the southern part of the Spratly Islands bringing bad weather conditions to the East Sea.

Meteorological experts predicted that the low-pressure zone would impact the region from February 10 to February 12, resulting in heavy rainfall and huge waves, which could disrupt activities of vessels.

The low-pressure zone generating a widespread easterly wind disturbance is forecast to cause unseasonal rains in various coastal areas of the South Central region and eastern Lam Dong Province on February 11 and February 12 when the system moves closer to Vietnam’s mainland.

By February 13, the Mekong Delta could also experience unseasonal rain spells.

In the Northern region, temperatures will tend to rise after February 10, but humidity in the air remains high.

Temperatures in the North Central region will also gradually increase, while the Northern mountainous areas will remain severe cold.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Huyen Huong

