Southern region braces for thunderstorms, tornadoes, rough seas

Based on satellite cloud images and weather radar monitoring, it is evident that thunderstorms are currently developing, leading to shower rain and, in some areas, accompanied by thunder and lightning in regions such as Soc Trang, Tra Vinh, and Ben Tre. Furthermore, robust thunderstorm cloud formations are intensifying over the Eastern Sea region, with a tendency to shift towards the coastal provinces of the Southwestern region.

In the upcoming hours, thunderstorms are set to persist, bringing about scattered showers, with some areas experiencing thunder and lightning in the mentioned regions. Localized heavy rainfall is possible. After that, the thunderstorms are likely to extend to other areas of provinces such as Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Soc Trang, and Bac Lieu. Rainfall amounts are anticipated to range from 5 to 25mm, with some areas exceeding 30mm. During thunderstorms, be cautious of tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusts of winds at levels 5-7 (8-17m/s).

Additionally, along the Southern coastal region, from Ba Ria - Vung Tau to Ca Mau, there will be Northeast winds at level 5; Phu Quoc will experience East-Northeast winds at level 4.

In the next 24-48 hours, the waters from Ba Ria - Vung Tau to Ca Mau are expected to have active Northeast winds at level 6, occasionally reaching level 7 and gusting up to level 8. The wave height is expected to be between 2 and 4.5m, with rough sea conditions.

In addition, between November 16 and November 18, scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected in the maritime regions spanning from Ba Ria - Vung Tau to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to Kien Giang, including Phu Quoc Island, the Gulf of Thailand, and the Southern part of the East Sea, encompassing the sea areas around the Truong Sa Islands (Spratly). There is a potential for tornadoes and strong gusts of winds during thunderstorms. A level 2 warning of natural disaster risk due to strong winds at sea has been issued.