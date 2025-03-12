Weather

Southern region braces for less unseasonable rain, intense heat

Humid returns to the capital city of Hanoi on March 12 while unseasonable rains across Ho Chi Minh City tend to decline gradually and the Southeastern region is bracing for widespread scorching heat.

Unseasonal rain occurs in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of March 11. (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Anh)

According to weather forecasting models from the Global Climate Warning System (USA) and the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, unseasonal rain in both the Southern and Central Highlands regions of Vietnam is gradually decreasing as the rain-triggered disturbance moves toward the Gulf of Thailand.

Intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 36 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, has returned to the Southeastern region.

It is forecast that from March 15 to March 18, unseasonal rains will return across the Southern region, making people feel tolerable.

At the current time, the Northern region, including the capital city of Hanoi experiences chilly mornings, followed by more heat from noon.

Over the next three to four days, temperatures will continue to rise, but humid conditions will also return, making people feel discomfort.

It gradually gets warm in the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Phuc)

In the Northwestern provinces of Dien Bien and Lai Chau alone, weather conditions are currently similar to those in the Southern region, with risks of heatwaves. The weather phenomenon is due to the expansion of a low-pressure heat zone in the western continent as cold air weakens. Residents should be cautious of thunderstorms, whirlwinds and hail in the afternoons.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

