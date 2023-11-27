Southeast region needs special national mechanism for sustainable growth

The Southeast Regional Coordination Council and the Planning and Investment Ministry yesterday co-held a conference themed ‘Consultation on planning for the Southeast region in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050’.

In his speech, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung stated that the Southeast region planning serves the goals of actively making ways for development, increasing inter-regional connections, identifying and addressing interdisciplinary or inter-regional issues, offering scientific and logical space for sustainable inter-regional development via effective uses of existing resources.

In the process of preparing for this planning, the Planning and Investment Ministry has paid several investigation visits to the six localities in the region. It has also worked with professional management units in related ministries to form a consistent measure for the growth of different industries and fields after reviewing and comparing major planning documents of all concerned localities.

In the meeting, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Nguyen Hong Son commented that regional planning is critical for the tasks of orienting future development, allocating space, attracting resources, co-protecting water sources, adapting to climate change, and connecting neighboring localities in the region. Therefore, this planning must be carefully prepared using an innovative mind and vision.

The representative of Dong Nai Province suggested the construction of railway and road systems to link to Long Thanh International Airport as well as the expansion of the HCMC – Long Thanh Expressway. The Tay Ninh Province counterpart mentioned the urgent need of building the HCMC – Moc Bai Expressway, and the Binh Duong Province one recommended the establishment of a number of green industrial parks and urban areas.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai proposed that there must be a high development scenario for the Southeast region since this is the No.1 key economic zone with a high integration capacity and international competitiveness.

It is necessary at the Governmental level to allocate 30-50 percent of the national resources to this region by 2030 for a faster growth rate of two digits in the next 10-20 years. This means a special national mechanism saved especially for the region in order for it to focus on hi-tech industry, high-quality services.

In his conclusion speech, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed that Vietnam now has sufficient conditions to transform the Southeast region into the largest socio-economic center and the development model of the country.

Highly potential as it is, this region is still subject to limited policies and mechanisms and outdated strategic infrastructure. Hence, the Prime Minister asked that the preparation of the Southeast region planning should use long-term strategic thinking and breakthrough approaches, taking into account the factors of humans, natural resources, and culture-history. The first is the core, the second is the foundation, and the third is the driving force. The internal resources are the basic, decisive factor, whereas the external is crucial.

Prime Minister Chinh requested that the Ministry of Planning and Investment urgently finish this fundamental planning and present it to the Assessment Council before submitting it to him for approval in December 2023.