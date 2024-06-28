South takes precautions against urban flooding due to torrential rains

The Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to experience moderate to heavy rainfall events ranging from 15mm to above 70mm.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that both the Central Highlands and Southern regions experienced thundery showers, even torrential rains in some places throughout last night.

It is forecast that these areas will continue to suffer from scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 15mm to 70mm at night time on June 28.

Therefore, people need to proactively take measures to cope with intense rainfall and risks of cyclones, lightning, whirlwinds and flash floods in rivers and streams as well as precautions against flooding in urban and low-lying areas during the torrential rains.

By N. Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong