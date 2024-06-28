Weather

South takes precautions against urban flooding due to torrential rains

SGGPO

The Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to experience moderate to heavy rainfall events ranging from 15mm to above 70mm.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that both the Central Highlands and Southern regions experienced thundery showers, even torrential rains in some places throughout last night.

It is forecast that these areas will continue to suffer from scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 15mm to 70mm at night time on June 28.

Therefore, people need to proactively take measures to cope with intense rainfall and risks of cyclones, lightning, whirlwinds and flash floods in rivers and streams as well as precautions against flooding in urban and low-lying areas during the torrential rains.

By N. Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

thundery showers Central Highlands and Southern regions precautions against urban flooding

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn