Some 2,000 Tet gifts given to disadvantaged students in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Student Support Center, in collaboration with various organizations, held the "Spring from Millions of Golden Hearts" program to offer Tet gifts to disadvantaged students on January 20.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (8th, L) and Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai (7th, R) offer Tet gifts to disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai.

The "Spring from Millions of Golden Hearts" program was organized to encourage underprivileged students who cannot return to their homeland to celebrate Tet with their families, particularly those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and recent natural disasters.

The program presented 2,000 Tet gifts to students at dormitories, boarding houses, and pupils in districts of Ho Chi Minh City.

The "Spring from Millions of Golden Hearts" program that was organized for the first time in 1999 has assisted 32,000 students over the last time.

During the Lunar New Year, in addition to the "Spring from a Million Golden Hearts" program, the Ho Chi Minh City Student Support Center has also coordinated with enterprises to provide seasonal jobs to students during the Tet holidays and offer free bus, train, and air tickets for needy people to return home for the Tet holiday.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh