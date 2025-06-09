Lifestyle

Quang Ngai Railway Station returns US$2,200 to passenger

SGGPO

While traveling by train from Quang Ngai Station to Ho Chi Minh City, a passenger accidentally left behind a backpack containing US$2,200 in cash, along with books and various English learning materials.

On June 8, staff at Quang Ngai Railway Station discovered a dark blue backpack printed with the logo of an English training organization at the station’s waiting room.

At the same time, the chief conductor of train SE3 reported that a passenger had lost a backpack.

Railway staff immediately coordinated to inspect and verify the item in order to return it to the right person.

a8a44dcf0f16bb48e207-8531-3931.jpg
The station staff carefully counts and verifies the items before returning them to the passenger’s relative.

Upon inspection, the backpack was found to contain 22 bills of US$100, several documents, children’s books, and English test prep materials.

Quang Ngai Railway Station staff made an official report and returned all the belongings to the passenger’s relative.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Quang Ngai Railway Station staff a dark blue backpack 22 bills of US$100 books and various English learning materials train SE3

