Quang Ngai Railway Station returns US$2,200 to passenger

On June 8, staff at Quang Ngai Railway Station discovered a dark blue backpack printed with the logo of an English training organization at the station’s waiting room.
At the same time, the chief conductor of train SE3 reported that a passenger had lost a backpack.
Railway staff immediately coordinated to inspect and verify the item in order to return it to the right person.
Upon inspection, the backpack was found to contain 22 bills of US$100, several documents, children’s books, and English test prep materials.
Quang Ngai Railway Station staff made an official report and returned all the belongings to the passenger’s relative.