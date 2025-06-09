Quang Ngai Railway Station returns US$2,200 to passenger

While traveling by train from Quang Ngai Station to Ho Chi Minh City, a passenger accidentally left behind a backpack containing US$2,200 in cash, along with books and various English learning materials.

On June 8, staff at Quang Ngai Railway Station discovered a dark blue backpack printed with the logo of an English training organization at the station’s waiting room.

At the same time, the chief conductor of train SE3 reported that a passenger had lost a backpack.

Railway staff immediately coordinated to inspect and verify the item in order to return it to the right person.

The station staff carefully counts and verifies the items before returning them to the passenger’s relative.

Upon inspection, the backpack was found to contain 22 bills of US$100, several documents, children’s books, and English test prep materials.

Quang Ngai Railway Station staff made an official report and returned all the belongings to the passenger’s relative.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong