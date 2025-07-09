Improperly managed waste collection venues obstructing public pathways

Ho Chi Minh City's waste collection stations are causing a dual problem that they're contaminating the urban environment and impeding pedestrian and vehicle traffic on streets and sidewalks.

Recently, the media and public opinion have continuously reported on the situation where certain central streets in Ho Chi Minh City are being encroached upon, with roadways and sidewalks being used as garbage collection points, leading to pollution and a loss of urban aesthetics.

Using roadways and sidewalks as garbage collection points in the side of the high-rise building at 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street significantly detracts from urban aesthetics

Furthermore, the presence of garbage trucks parked along some inner-city streets is also affecting traffic. However, to date, there has been no improvement in this situation.

The side of the high-rise building at 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in Ban Co Ward has long been taken over as a garbage transfer venue. Fully loaded garbage carts are scattered all over the sidewalk and roadway, with foul-smelling liquid leaking from the bins, bothering passersby.

SGGP Newspaper has reported on this issue multiple times, but the situation still hasn't improved. Recently, closer to noon, about six garbage carts were seen on the sidewalk and in the street. Sanitation workers had various types of trash laid out for sorting, making the area look very unsightly and polluted.

Near the intersection of Nguyen Dinh Chieu and Tran Quoc Thao streets in Xuan Hoa Ward, there are often 5-7 garbage collection vehicles blocking the way.

Tran Van Son, a motorcycle taxi driver in the area, stated that pedestrians have a lot of difficulty passing through this area; many people have to walk close to the road to avoid the garbage trucks, and if they are not careful, they can easily fall. The sight of these garbage trucks parked here is quite unpleasant and detracts from the urban aesthetics.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of Nguyen Du Street where it meets Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in Ben Thanh Ward, garbage trucks frequently occupy part of the roadway. An employee from District 1 Public Utility Service Company mentioned that the garbage trucks are parked here for convenience in transporting waste to the processing site.

Elsewhere in the city, at the intersection of Le Thi Hong Gam and Calmette streets in Ben Thanh Ward, numerous garbage collection vehicles are gathered. These vehicles are covered in grimy, black mud, and even after household waste has been loaded and transported away, debris remains scattered. Many local residents report that the sheer number of garbage trucks collecting here not only obstructs traffic flow but also pollutes the environment, constantly emitting a very unpleasant odor.

Chairman Huynh Van Tam of the Vuon Lai Ward People's Committee stated that the ward has acknowledged the feedback from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and will initiate an inspection and corrective measures. Similarly, the Ban Co Ward People's Committee has also recognized the issue and will conduct an investigation and take action.

A spokesperson for the Saigon Ward People's Committee indicated that the ward intends to mandate tidy organization of garbage trucks and consistent cleaning after operational hours, thereby preventing obstruction to pedestrian movement. Additionally, the ward will frequently remind the waste collection unit and welcome feedback from residents to maintain environmental cleanliness.

According to a representative from One Member Limited Liability Company for Public Utility Services in District 1, residents do not dispose of their waste simultaneously; each person discards their trash at different times, which necessitates the garbage collection trucks (hand-pushed carts) to park along various streets. In fact, staff members must always be on standby to handle unexpected waste disposal from residents.

Deputy Director of One Member Limited Liability Company for Public Utility Services in District 10 Nguyen Minh Thong noted that, in the absence of an area-specific waste transfer station, the collection of household and market waste is currently managed at designated street points, with the consent of local authorities.

He acknowledged that the placement of trucks in these locations is generally not appropriate, but he explained that the company's current lack of available land for a centralized vehicle parking facility. He clarified that the solution moving forward will depend on the city's and local government's planning.

Concurrently, Deputy Director of One Member Limited Liability Company for Public Utility Services in District 3 Nguyen Tran Nguyen indicated that their company has put forth a proposal to trial the utilization of specific sidewalk areas for the establishment of waste collection points that adhere to required specifications.

