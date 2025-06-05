'Eternal Gratitude to Uncle Ho' tree-planting campaign launched in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Binh Chanh District, held a ceremony to launch the campaign titled “Planting Trees in Eternal Gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh” on June 5.

The campaign titled “Planting Trees in Eternal Gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh” is launched in Binh Chanh District on June 5. (Photo: SGGP)

The launch ceremony, which also aimed to mark World Environment Day 2025 (June 5), was attended by representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, officials from Binh Chanh District, as well as a large number of local farmers and residents.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, Le Minh Dung, said that World Environment Day 2025, held under the global theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution,’ as initiated by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), calls on the global community to take urgent and decisive action to tackle plastic waste, one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, Le Minh Dung, speak at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attending the ceremony planted 420 golden bell trees (tabebuia argentea) along the street in Quarter 13, Hamlet 4 in Qui Duc Commune, Binh Chanh District, with the aim of creating more green spaces, enhancing urban aesthetics, and promoting the development of clean, green, and beautiful roads. In addition, a strategy calling for planting 600 golden bell trees along rural roads in Qui Duc Commune was launched.

As part of efforts to raise public awareness about environmental protection and disease prevention in Binh Chanh District, the launch ceremony also marked the introduction of three newly established propaganda task forces featuring 60 members, including the Environmental Protection Awareness Team, the Disease Prevention Propaganda Team, and the Urban Civility and Aesthetic Promotion Team.

Delegates plant golden bell trees on a road. (Photo: SGGP)

Three newly established propaganda task forces are launched at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Duc Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh