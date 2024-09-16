Reconstruction of Lang Nu Hamlet to be completed before end of December

Chairman of the Lao Cai Provincial People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Truong yesterday presided over a meeting about the plan for the construction of resettlement area for Lang Nu Hamlet residents after the natural disasters.

Reconstruction of Lang Nu Hamlet is expected to be completed before December 31. (Photo: Lao Cai TV)

Chairman of the Lao Cai Provincial People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Truong yesterday presided over a meeting about the plan for construction of resettlement areas for Lang Nu Hamlet residents in Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District where was swept away by a severe landslide on September 12.

Accordingly, all residents voted to consistently choose the area on Sim Hill, about two kilometers far from the old Lang Nu Hamlet Cultural Center, as the new residential area.

With a high and safe terrain, the hill will bring convenience for infrastructure development such as transportation, electricity and water supply systems.

The Vietnam Association of Architects will design the housing in the resettlement area according to the architecture of stilt houses.

Chairman of the Lao Cai Provincial People's Committee Trinh Xuan Truong has required that new construction of 40 houses have to begin on September 16 and be completed before December 31.

Regarding the landslide and flash flood event in Lang Nu Hamlet, the local authority on September 15 confirmed a significant decrease in the number of deaths, missing persons and injuries compared to initial reports.

After review and summary, there are a total of 33 households in the landslide-affected area, with 40 houses and a total of 168 people.

Additionally, 52 deaths have been reported; 15 people have been under treatment at the hospital; 14 persons remain missing which is significantly reduced over earlier figures due to initially reported incorrect data.

By Tran Luu, quoc Khanh, Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong