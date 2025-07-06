American students participate in cross-border volunteering in Vietnam

Groups of high school students from the US take part in volunteering activities in the Central province of Quang Ngai, Vietnam this July.

In spite of being only 16 or 17 years old and not professional builders, the group of American students didn’t hesitate to roll up their sleeves, carry bricks, mix cement, and wield trowels to build houses for residents in Quang Ngai Province. For them, it was a truly special summer of volunteering.

A bricklayer from Van Tuong Commune is teaching American students how to align bricks when building a wall.

Every July, the group of American students arrives in Quang Ngai Province to help the locals build sturdy, decent homes. This marks the 17th year of the international summer volunteer program in Quang Ngai Province, an annual activity organized by the Vietnam Youth Federation in Quang Ngai Province in collaboration with Putney Student Travel (USA).

This year, the program is being implemented in Van Tuong and Tinh Khe communes from July 1 to July 23, with the participation of 31 American students divided into two groups.

During their time here, the students are contributing financially and with labor to construct six houses of compassion totaling VND450 million (US$17,000), which will be presented to impoverished households, lonely senior citizens, and those facing exceptionally financial difficulties.

Additionally, the program includes exchange activities with local youth and community engagement initiatives, fostering solidarity and friendship between the youth of the two nations.

In Van Tuong Commune, 15 American students participated in house construction, divided into three groups, each responsible for building one house. A 17 year old Canadian student named Hannah said that she has joined Putney Student Travel programs in four countries, and this time she chose Vietnam because she was really impressed with the house-building volunteer activity. When she read about it on the organization’s website, she knew it would be a special experience, and it truly has been.

Hannah added that what excited her most was working alongside Vietnamese students, building houses together, and learning unique construction techniques that can only be found in Vietnam.

An American student is learning how to cast concrete columns.

An American male student feels happy while pushing a wheelbarrow.

With guidance from local residents, the students built brick walls and painted to revitalize old houses. For 16-year-old Stephen, this is his second international trip with the Putney Student Travel program and this time, he decided to choose Vietnam.

Stephen remarked, "Prior to my arrival in Vietnam, I had some concerns about what Vietnamese cuisine would be like and whether it would appeal to me. Therefore, I visited several Vietnamese restaurants in the US to sample the food, and fortunately, I found it quite enjoyable. Upon reaching Quang Ngai Province, I was intrigued to discover that the locals have a tradition of drinking coffee and eating bread in the morning, a distinctive cultural aspect that I truly appreciate."

Pham Thi Nhan, a resident of Tan Hy Village in Van Tuong Commune, shared: 'My old house was built a long time ago and had seriously deteriorated. Every rainy and stormy season, I lived in constant anxiety, often seeking shelter elsewhere for fear it might collapse. Now that I’ve received support to build a new home, I truly feel at peace and deeply grateful'.

An American student and a local volunteer repaint an old house to give its a fresh look

President Ho Thi Thu Thanh of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Quang Ngai Province said: 'The summer international volunteer exchange program is a meaningful opportunity to deepen the friendship and mutual understanding between American students and local youth, foster a spirit of volunteerism and community sharing, and deliver real, lasting value'.

The summer volunteer activities in Quang Ngai will be a cherished memory for the American students.

Since 2006, Quang Ngai Province has welcomed 17 groups of international student volunteers who have contributed to the construction of 64 houses and schools, with a total support budget exceeding VND2.1 billion ($80,000). Nearly 1,000 American students have traveled to Quang Ngai Province each summer, bringing with them youthful energy, a strong spirit of volunteerism, genuine friendship, and a deep sense of international solidarity.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Anh Quan