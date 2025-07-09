Students working part-time: Economic benefits come with life experience

Part-time employment presents both opportunities and challenges for students. To support their success, connecting students with trustworthy individuals and organizations offering suitable job opportunities is increasingly essential.

Art classes create job opportunities for young people who love fine arts.

With the desire to utilize summer to gain experience, while also finding suitable long-term part-time work, students tend to choose part-time jobs that offer flexibility and autonomy.

Founder Xuan Huy of the shopless and take-away coffee chain called Dzot Le said that he wanted to bring clean and quality coffee to many people from janitors to shippers. At the same time, he also hoped to create a suitable environment for students and young people to have the opportunity to work and earn extra income.

With the advantage of low cost, ease of learning, and self-implementation, young people can quickly research and deploy these jobs, while enjoying flexible hours and a comfortable work process. Although there are still many difficulties in encountering and interacting with society, through these experiences, they learn and gain more life experience. Many members of Dzot Le coffee said they feel comfortable and happy working with their team members.

Tutoring is perhaps one of the most popular part-time jobs among students. This form is relatively light and offers high income, but it also requires young people to be meticulous and serious in their teaching.

Beyond traditional part-time roles like retail or tutoring, students with unique talents in areas such as music or painting can find rewarding job opportunities. Positions ranging from teaching assistants to full-fledged instructors are available, allowing young people with artistic skills or specialized training to explore their potential.

NORI Children's Art Class in HCMC's Binh Tri Dong Ward, for instance, is dedicated to fostering a supportive work environment for young artists. By partnering with fine arts students and talented youth, they organize engaging activities like fairs, exhibitions, and competitions, creating meaningful opportunities for creative expression.

As society evolves, students now have access to a wide range of part-time work options. These roles not only provide extra income but also offer valuable experiences and skills. Moreover, part-time work enables students to explore their passions and clarify their future career paths.

For part-time employment to be genuinely effective, young individuals must conduct comprehensive research on the workplace, the job's nature, and their own capacity to fulfill the requirements. Most crucially, everyone should identify their priorities to manage their time efficiently, achieving a balance between academic performance and personal life.

By Hong An - Translated by Anh Quan