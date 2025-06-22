Ho Chi Minh City youth takes part in exam assistance program

Nearly 3,000 student volunteers from colleges and universities in HCMC on June 21 took part in the city’s Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination) program to help candidates and their relatives.

Nearly 3,000 student volunteers from colleges and universities in HCMC on June 21 took part in the city’s Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination) program to help candidates and their relatives. (Photo: SGGP)

The program, jointly organized by the Vietnam Student Association in Ho Chi Minh City and the city’s Student Assistance Center, aims to offer support to high school students during the national graduation exams and the university and college admissions examinations.

This year’s campaign has attracted more than 23,000 volunteers. Of these, around 3,000 people were present at 171 exam sites across the city to provide essential assistance, such as offering directions to testing locations and exam rooms, keeping personal belongings safe, distributing drinking water, offering words of encouragement, and helping manage traffic flow around exam sites.

The exam assistance program has three phases running from April to June. In the first stage, volunteers offered health care and helped students study online and prepare for the upcoming examination. On-site assistance during the exam period will take place on June 26–28, and post-exam support will run from July through August. In addition, the 2025 program has allocated more than VND3.5 billion (US$134,000) to present scholarships to disadvantaged students.

Offering scholarships to disadvantaged students (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai visited and encouraged Vietnamese youth volunteers participating in the 2025 Summer Volunteer Campaign in Champasak Province, Laos. The delegation visited the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Primary School, where the volunteers are conducting teaching activities and providing support to local students. During the visit, the delegation attended the inauguration of a newly painted and decorated classroom and presented educational supplies, backpacks, notebooks, and ten scholarships to underprivileged students.





















