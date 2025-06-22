Lifestyle

Ho Chi Minh City youth takes part in exam assistance program

SGGP

Nearly 3,000 student volunteers from colleges and universities in HCMC on June 21 took part in the city’s Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination) program to help candidates and their relatives.

anh-8-5661-9314-147-1329.jpg
Nearly 3,000 student volunteers from colleges and universities in HCMC on June 21 took part in the city’s Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination) program to help candidates and their relatives. (Photo: SGGP)

The program, jointly organized by the Vietnam Student Association in Ho Chi Minh City and the city’s Student Assistance Center, aims to offer support to high school students during the national graduation exams and the university and college admissions examinations.

This year’s campaign has attracted more than 23,000 volunteers. Of these, around 3,000 people were present at 171 exam sites across the city to provide essential assistance, such as offering directions to testing locations and exam rooms, keeping personal belongings safe, distributing drinking water, offering words of encouragement, and helping manage traffic flow around exam sites.

The exam assistance program has three phases running from April to June. In the first stage, volunteers offered health care and helped students study online and prepare for the upcoming examination. On-site assistance during the exam period will take place on June 26–28, and post-exam support will run from July through August. In addition, the 2025 program has allocated more than VND3.5 billion (US$134,000) to present scholarships to disadvantaged students.

anh-7-387-2439.jpg
Offering scholarships to disadvantaged students (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai visited and encouraged Vietnamese youth volunteers participating in the 2025 Summer Volunteer Campaign in Champasak Province, Laos. The delegation visited the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Primary School, where the volunteers are conducting teaching activities and providing support to local students. During the visit, the delegation attended the inauguration of a newly painted and decorated classroom and presented educational supplies, backpacks, notebooks, and ten scholarships to underprivileged students.

anh-5-3275-4122.jpg
anh-6-3887-5474.jpg
anh-4-4755-4095.jpg
anh-9-4640-9552.jpg






By Hong Hiep—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination) program exam assistance program Vietnam Student Association in Ho Chi Minh City Student Assistance Center

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn