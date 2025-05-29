Journalistic works receive support from residents and businesses

Among over 50 outstanding projects, solutions, topics, and works evaluated by the City Council for the fourth Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award, several initiatives have emerged from press and media organizations.

Fishermen learn information through the handbook Things to Know About Seafood Fishing

Due to the innovative approaches in their execution, many of these projects have received widespread support from various individuals and businesses, resulting in beneficial impacts within the community.

‘The buoy’ for fishermen at sea

More than a year after the "Lighting Up the Sea with Fishermen" program, organized by Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper, reached Quang Binh Province, many local fishermen remain deeply moved by the heartfelt engagement and practical support they received.

Fisherman Hong Giong from Dong Hoi City of Quang Binh Province said that the most valuable gift was the handbook Things to Know About Seafood Fishing as it has expanded his knowledge and enabled him to educate the crew and neighboring vessels on legal compliance while fishing at sea.

Prompted by the European Commission’s issuance of a “yellow card” to Vietnam in 2017—an official warning about illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing—Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper launched a series of media campaigns to raise awareness among coastal communities. In coordination with the Government, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (now the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment), and local maritime authorities, these efforts aim to help Vietnam lift the “yellow card” designation and promote sustainable fishing practices.

Editor-in-Chief Mai Ngoc Phuoc of Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper and Head of the Steering Committee for the "Lighting Up the Sea with Fishermen" program, emphasized that the European Commission’s "yellow card" warning on Vietnam’s seafood industry has caused significant harm. Beyond increasing export barriers and operational costs, it has directly impacted fishermen’s incomes. More critically, it has undermined Vietnam’s image and international reputation.

After conducting field visits, listening to stories from fishermen, and consulting with relevant departments, Vietnam Fisheries Resources Surveillance, and border guards, Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper launched the “Lighting Up the Sea with Fishermen” program.

As part of this initiative, the newspaper produced a pocket-sized handbook titled Things to Know About Seafood Fishing, organized legal awareness talk shows, and hosted seminars and community discussions. Thousands of practical gifts—each valued at approximately VND5 million —were distributed, including ship batteries and LED lights, family medical kits, fishing gear, life jackets, water filters, and scholarships for fishermen’s children.

Additionally, free medical check-ups and medications were provided to thousands of coastal residents, with a total program value of around VND34 billion.

Editor-in-Chief Mai Ngoc Phuoc noted that after two years of implementation, the initiative has contributed to encouraging positive progress toward the removal of the IUU “yellow card.” The program has since evolved to embrace the message “Reduce fishing, increase farming,” focusing on building effective linkages between the state, financial institutions, fishermen, and seafood enterprises to promote sustainable marine economic development.

The "Proudly displaying the national flag" program, initiated by Labor Newspaper started with an initial component titled "A Million Flags of the Fatherland for Fishermen at Sea". The program aimed at fishermen in 28 coastal provinces and cities across the country has since expanded to include components such as "Flags of the Fatherland in the Border" and "The Path of the Flag of the Fatherland.'

To date, the program has conducted nearly 500 flag-raising ceremonies nationwide.

"When I am out at sea fishing and see the flag of the Fatherland fluttering in the sea breeze, I feel the image of my homeland before my eyes, reminding me to stay committed to the sea, uphold sovereignty, and protect the invaluable natural resources of the ocean," Le Van Ngan, a young ship owner from Hai Cang Ward, Quy Nhon City, who is part of the Binh Dinh fishing union, said.

Having participated multiple times in the "Proudly displaying the national flag" program, Major General Bui Quoc Oai, Political Commissar of the Vietnam Coast Guard Command, remarked that Labor Newspaper has initiated a very commendable idea, creating a program of great significance. These activities have helped raise public awareness about protecting maritime sovereignty while also demonstrating a tangible concern for the livelihoods of coastal residents.

Editor-in-Chief To Dinh Tuan of Lao Dong Newspaper and Head of the Steering Committee for the program noted that the initiative has received enthusiastic participation from communities and localities nationwide. Its success has significantly contributed to fostering patriotism and strengthening public awareness of national sovereignty across all segments of society.

As a result of these sustained efforts, Lao Dong Newspaper has so far distributed nearly 2.2 million national flags to residents in provinces and cities—surpassing the original target by 200 percent. The program has also been honored with four Vietnamese records, officially recognized by the Vietnam Record Organization (VietKings).

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan