Mekong Delta authorities create summer playground for children

During summer break, students enjoy more free time and chances to play with friends, but this period also heightens the risk of drowning incidents among school-age children. As a result, preventing drowning and establishing safe summer playgrounds are critical priorities.

Free swimming classes for children in Tien Giang Province

Since the start of summer vacation, resident Nguyen Thi Ngoc and her husband in Ca Mau City of Ca Mau Province have found it challenging to manage their two children in grades 3 and 6. According to Mrs. Ngoc, when the kids were in school, it was mainly about pick-up and drop-off. But during summer, with too much free time, they tend to spend hours watching TV or playing games on their phones. As both parents work, they can't closely supervise the children. To address this, she has enrolled them in martial arts and talent classes to reduce their dependence on electronic devices.

To effectively implement drowning prevention measures, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Long An Province recently launched a movement titled 'Everyone Practices Swimming to Prevent Drowning – 2025'. The campaign calls on local authorities, social organizations, and the public to actively respond with concrete actions to help safeguard the lives and health of future generations.

The Go Cong Tay District Youth Union's Standing Committee and the District Department of Education and Training in Tien Giang Province recently launched a summer swimming class for the 2024–2025 academic year at Huynh Van Phen Primary School in Dong Son Commune. Over 60 students participate in the program, which focuses on teaching swimming skills and drowning prevention.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Khoi of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province recently shared that Soc Trang Province offers abundant summer activities for kids throughout the vacation. These initiatives aim to provide enriching experiences and opportunities for kids to play and learn during their break. These include local swimming classes, Khmer language and literacy classes at pagodas, military and police boot camp experiences, and life skills training programs. These initiatives offer children, especially those from ethnic minority areas, fun and relaxing experiences after the school year.

The Ca Mau Provincial Youth Union announced plans to collaborate with various agencies to organize many activities and competitions, creating enriching summer playgrounds. Events will include the 28th Ca Mau Young Informatics Contest, the Red Flamboyant Talent Contest, the Team Ritual and Excellent Star Leader Contest, and the Children’s Singing Festival for children in difficult circumstances.

