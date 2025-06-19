‘Shining Vietnamese Values’: Journey to celebrate nation’s spirit

The “Shining Vietnamese Values” contest, held by SGGP Newspaper, concludes today, celebrating two years of stories that honor the nation’s intellect, kindness, and devotion, aiming to inspire an enduring legacy.

True dedication is giving your all, no matter the place

Steadfast belief

The “Shining Vietnamese Values” contest (2023-2025), organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, serves as a practical initiative to disseminate positive values and curtail negativity in society.

Its journey is quantified by impressive figures. Over two years and four stages, from more than 600 submissions, SGGP Newspaper selected and published 263 articles and video clips featuring outstanding individuals and uplifting stories.

Among these is the journey of young talents like Trinh Hai Dang, Tong Chi Thong, and Le Nguyen Cong Danh, who are positioning the intellectual strength and character of Vietnam’s Gen Z, as featured in the entry ‘Aspiration Is Not Far-fetched’. Confronting the challenges of a rapidly changing world, they represent a generation that has affirmed its mindset of bold thinking and decisive acting.

Young teacher runs 1,700 kilometers to support the “Frail Hearts” Campaign

In Ireland in 2024, amidst hundreds of formidable competitors, an engineering team from Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) clinched the championship title at Pwn2Own, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious cybersecurity competitions.

The achievement affirms Vietnamese intellectuals' capability of introducing “make in Vietnam” technology on a major global stage. Beyond the victory itself, the enduring value lies in the journey of relentless effort and daily progress made by these Vietnamese minds and hands.

A leading light in global particle physic

Another featured story is that of Dr. Kieu Tuan, now in his 90s, a founder of what is now the HCMC University of Technology (HUTECH). He dedicated his life to building a dynamic learning environment that has launched the careers of countless young people. The value of his contribution to his homeland is not easily named, as it is embodied in the success of generations of graduates who now contribute to the nation’s development.

Meanwhile, in the skies above, the pilots featured in the video clip ‘Mastering the Nation’s Skies’ brave immense danger to protect the nation’s peace, driven by the sacred and immutable belief that beneath their wings is always the Fatherland.

From fields and laboratories to the marketplace, wherever they may be, the people of Vietnam embody an innovative mindset, a determination to break new ground, and a persistent spirit of service. The “Shining Vietnamese Values” contest has set in motion a journey for these beautiful values to continue, vibrant and enduring.

Breath of fresh air amidst changing world

“Society is filled with people who choose giving as their ideology or who work tirelessly to bring glory to our country and the noble values of the Vietnamese people. Spreading these values of kindness was the founding idea and the abiding mission of the ‘Shining Vietnamese Values’ contest”, affirmed journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper cum Head of the contest’s organizing committee. True to this spirit, each submission served as a conduit for stories of good people and good deeds.

Mastering the nation's skies

Examples include police officer Hai Anh, who became a “foster father” to thousands of children in the highlands of Moc Chau, and Ms. Ino Mayu from Japan, who, having chosen Vietnam as her second home, founded the NGO Seed To Table. She now travels across the countryside helping farmers practice sustainable agriculture, hoping to promote an eco-friendly farming system and support community development. In this way, many featured individuals agreed to share their stories not for personal recognition, but to spread positivity throughout the nation.

Deputy Head Tang Huu Phong of the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, who followed the contest closely, remarked, “This contest holds immense positive value for our society. The exemplary individuals, young faces, and compelling stories, presented so profoundly and authentically by SGGP Newspaper, have brought a refreshing wave of emotion to the public. I am confident this will inspire community-wide action and promote better values for our country.”

The young are voting in the “Shining Vietnamese Values” Contest (2023-2025)

Having transcended the boundaries of a mere competition, “Shining Vietnamese Values” has become a collective project of inspiration. Its positive narratives continue to spread, touching the hearts of the public and awakening a collective desire to define and elevate Vietnamese values. The featured individuals and their stories step off the page to begin a new, more vibrant, and resilient journey in everyday life.

“Through vivid journalistic works, new and exemplary individuals from all sectors of society are vividly portrayed, helping to disseminate Vietnam’s values and making positive information a mainstream current in media and on social networks. This also creates a vital data source for instilling a sense of compassion in our youth, helping to shape a standard value system for the Vietnamese people in this new era”, stated First Secretary Bui Quang Huy of the HCYU Central Committee.

As part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - June 21, 2025), a closing and awards ceremony will be held this afternoon at SGGP Newspaper’s professional and cultural building for the “Shining Vietnamese Values” contest (2023-2025).

By Tuong Han, Gia Van – Translated by Thanh Tam