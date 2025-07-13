Young volunteers offer extended long arms into communities
SGGP
Over the past two weeks, thousands of young volunteers, comprising youth union members and university students from across HCMC, have been present in wards, communes, and special zones to assist residents with essential administrative procedures.
During the operation of the new grassroots-level local administration model, volunteer teams have launched “door-to-door” support programs, reaching out to elderly individuals living alone, people with disabilities, and families unable to visit local public service centers.
The volunteers have distributed a range of visual materials, such as infographics, videos, and instructional handbooks, to local residential communities.
In addition, “Digital Skills Classes” have also been organized to guide residents on the safe use of computers and smartphones.
As the country aggressively implements the two-tier local government model, the success of this transformation depends not only on top-down policies but also on the crucial support provided by human resources at the grassroots level. Among these, young volunteers stand out as vivid embodiments of dedication and community responsibility.