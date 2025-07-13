Lifestyle

Young volunteers offer extended long arms into communities

Over the past two weeks, thousands of young volunteers, comprising youth union members and university students from across HCMC, have been present in wards, communes, and special zones to assist residents with essential administrative procedures.

Residents receive guidance on digital administrative procedures from a staff member of Xuan Hoa Ward Public Service Center in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

During the operation of the new grassroots-level local administration model, volunteer teams have launched “door-to-door” support programs, reaching out to elderly individuals living alone, people with disabilities, and families unable to visit local public service centers.

The volunteers have distributed a range of visual materials, such as infographics, videos, and instructional handbooks, to local residential communities.

In addition, “Digital Skills Classes” have also been organized to guide residents on the safe use of computers and smartphones.

As the country aggressively implements the two-tier local government model, the success of this transformation depends not only on top-down policies but also on the crucial support provided by human resources at the grassroots level. Among these, young volunteers stand out as vivid embodiments of dedication and community responsibility.

Residents receive guidance on digital administrative procedures from staff at Binh Tan Ward Public Service Center in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
A volunterr is guiding a resident on online document submission at Nha Be Commune People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP)
Youth Union members of Khanh Hoi Ward visits people's houses to propagate about the new ward and online public administrative procedures. (Photo: SGGP)
In addition to providing support to local residents, volunteer students in Duc Nhuan Ward are actively learning and familiarizing themselves with local administrative workflows. (Photo: SGGP)
Students from the Ho Chi Minh City branch of the Academy of Public Administration and Governance have actively participated in cleaning activities at the An Nhon Ward administrative office. (Photo: SGGP)
Young people of Binh Thanh Ward join hands to clean up and plant trees at administrative centers to serve the people. (Photo: SGGP)
Young volunteers in Binh Thanh Ward have been actively supporting local government offices by helping to organize and manage archival documents. (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

