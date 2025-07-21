Blood donations dwindle during summer

Provinces across the Central region are facing a severe and alarming shortage of blood reserves essential for life-saving medical treatments as summer break begins.

Doctors and nurses at Hue Central Hospital are donating blood as part of the 'White Coats - Pink Hearts' campaign.

Because of this urgent issue, hospitals and blood donation centers throughout the country are issuing an urgent appeal to both healthcare professionals and the general public.

Because of this urgent issue, hospitals and blood donation centers throughout the country are issuing an urgent appeal to both healthcare professionals and the general public. They are urging everyone who is able to step forward and donate blood to help replenish critically low supplies and ensure that vital treatments can continue without interruption.

The Hematology and Blood Transfusion Center at Hue Central Hospital supplies blood to 10 hospitals in Hue City and nearby provinces. On average, it needs to collect about 4,500 units of blood per month to meet demand.

However, in June 2025, the center collected only around 2,700 units. As of July 10, it had gathered just 800 units. The prolonged blood shortage is threatening to disrupt treatment, particularly for emergency cases, chronic patients, and high-risk pregnant women.

Dr. Hoang Thi Lan Huong, Deputy Director of Hue Central Hospital, informed that the main source of voluntary blood and platelet donation has decreased due to students returning home for summer vacation or entering the exam period. Meanwhile, the demand for blood and platelet at hospitals remains high to serve emergency and treatment work.

Facing the shortage of blood donation, the Party Committee and Board of Directors of Hue Central Hospital directed the Trade Union and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to coordinate with the Hematology - Blood Transfusion Center to launch the program 'White Blouse - Pink Heart'. This is a practical activity demonstrating the spirit of compassion and responsibility of doctors - those who wear white blouses.

Mid-July saw the successful execution of the 'White Blouse - Pink Heart' program, an initiative that mobilized over 350 doctors and medical staff from Hue Central Hospital. Their collective efforts resulted in the donation of 400 units of blood and platelet, critically needed to save patients' lives.

This program highlighted the exceptional dedication of many healthcare professionals, with numerous doctors and nurses having donated blood 5, 10, and even 15 times. Notably, Dr. Nguyen Van Anh has an impressive record of 50 blood donations, while technician Do Van Minh has contributed 40 times.

Furthermore, the spirit of giving extends beyond organized events. Every Sunday morning, members of the Huong Thuy Platelet Donation Club in Hue City convene at the Hematology - Blood Transfusion Center of Hue Central Hospital. These dedicated individuals quietly enter the donation room, each contributing a unit of platelet—a vital part of living blood—to help those in critical condition overcome their challenges.

