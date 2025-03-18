Socio-economic report must be a handbook for action: Party chief

Socio-economic report must be a handbook for action to realise goal of national development, said Party General Secretary To Lam.

Emphasising that socio-economic issues are broad, complicated, highly specialised, and rapidly changing, requiring regular updates and supplements, he suggested further research into new issues and the continued implementation of the policy to streamline the political system, together with a deeper evaluation of the results of the policy, as well as the re-organisation and restructuring of administrative units at all levels.

Party General Secretary To Lam on March 17 called for extra efforts to supplement and finalise the draft Socio-economic Report of the 14th National Party Congress, ensuring that it truly serves as a handbook for action to realise the country’s goals set for 2030 and 2045.

Working with the Socio-economic Subcommittee of the 14th National Party Congress, which is headed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Party chief said he basically agreed with the draft report and highly appreciated the ideas of the subcommittee’s members.

Emphasising that socio-economic issues are broad, complicated, highly specialised, and rapidly changing, requiring regular updates and supplements, he suggested further research into new issues and the continued implementation of the policy to streamline the political system, together with a deeper evaluation of the results of the policy, as well as the re-organisation and restructuring of administrative units at all levels.

This is not merely about adjusting administrative boundaries but also about adjusting economic spaces, responsibilities, delegation of authority, and allocation and integration of economic resources. Additionally, it is necessary to reassess the national planning and regional planning schemes, and the development orientations for provinces and cities, he stressed.

Regarding the GDP growth model, the General Secretary highlighted the need to continue researching and clarifying the concept of Vietnam's "new growth model" in the upcoming period, particularly focusing on the fundamental elements required for rapid and sustainable development.

On institutional matters, the Party chief pointed out that this is a major bottleneck, and efforts are being made to gradually remove institutional barriers, difficulties, and obstacles to create a solid foundation for development. The process of building and enacting laws must reflect the actual situation, avoiding delays or missed opportunities due to waiting for laws or mechanisms, he noted.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaking at the working session (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam urged stronger research and reform of processes and policies to meet development requirements, to create a favourable legal environment, a transparent, safe, and low-cost business environment, and to position Vietnam as a leading nation in administrative reform, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Regarding mobilising resources for development, the Party leader suggested continuing to study and carry out specific solutions to mobilise resources. He emphasised the need to carefully study strategies for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and indirect investment capital during the country's new development phase. Additionally, it is important to mobilise capital from the public to participate in business and facilitate the flow of capital within the economy.

The General Secretary also emphasised the need to continue reviewing the contents of the draft report to ensure a balance between economic, cultural, and social development, with the ultimate goal of continually improving the material and spiritual lives of the people.

Vietnamplus