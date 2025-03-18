Conference looks into draft inspection report on Government's Party Committee

The Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee and Party Committee have thoroughly grasped key guidelines and viewpoints outlined in four key documents issued by the Party Central Committee and the Politburo.

Inspection Delegation No. 1910 of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat held a conference on March 17 to announce a draft report on its inspection of the Government's Party Committee.

The event was co-chaired by Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA)'s Party Committee, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who also heads the inspection delegation, and Politburo member, Secretary of the Government's Party Committee, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (left) and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh co-chair the event in Hanoi on March 17. (Photo: VNA)

In its draft report, the inspection delegation assessed that the Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee and Party Committee have thoroughly grasped key guidelines and viewpoints outlined in four key documents. They include the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, dated October 25, 2017, on the continued streamlining and re-organisation of the political system's apparatus for greater efficiency, along with Conclusion No. 121-KL/TW, dated January 24, 2024, on reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 18 in association with the establishment and operation of new Party organisations; the Politburo’s Directive No. 35-CT/TW, dated June 14, 2024, on Party congresses at all levels in the run-up to the 14th National Party Congress, and Conclusion No. 118-KL/TW, dated January 18, 2025, amending and supplementing certain contents of Directive No. 35. Others are the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in socio-economic development, innovation, and national digital transformation; and the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No. 123-KL/TW, dated January 24, 2025, which supplements the socio-economic development plan for 2025 with a growth target of 8 percent or higher.

Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

In implementing Resolution No. 18, the Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee and Party Committee have made initial progress in performing their set objectives and tasks. Efforts have been directed towards reducing intermediary levels, reducing administrative units and, particularly, restructuring district- and commune-level administrative units in conjunction with personnel downsizing.

They have also seriously implemented Directive No. 35 in accordance with guidelines and on schedule. Meanwhile, Resolution No. 57 has been pursued decisively, with a focus on related institutional improvements, investment in infrastructure, technology transfer and application, and high-quality human resources training, as well as business climate betterment.

Notably, the Government's Party Committee has taken strong, concerted, and effective action to implement Conclusion No. 123. This includes clear directives, scenario planning, target assignment for each ministry, sector, and locality, institutional perfection, bottleneck removal, resource mobilisation, and strong implementation of measures to renew traditional growth engines, promote new ones, and accelerate nationally important projects so as to create stepping stones for efforts towards growth of at least 8 percent in 2025 and a double-digit rate in the following years.

The inspection delegation also identified several challenges and limitations. In some agencies and units, the internal restructuring has progressed slowly. Additionally, online public services, data management, and digital platforms have, at times and in certain areas, failed to meet requirements. Institutional bottlenecks and resource constraints remain obstacles to further progress.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man instructed the inspection delegation to continue coordinating with the Government's Party Committee to review inspection findings, taking into account the committee’s fresh establishment and refinement.

He urged the Government's Party Committee to continue listening to and promptly addressing concerns and opinions from localities. He called for the immediate implementation of Conclusion No. 127, the continued execution of Directive No. 35 in line with the evolving situation and new instructions from the Party Central Committee, and a review of stalled projects to prevent wastefulness. Furthermore, he underscored the need for effective management of infrastructure during the apparatus restructuring process.

PM Pham Minh Chinh, for his part, outlined key areas that require further promotion in the implementation of the aforementioned documents.

He praised the close coordination from the NA, its Standing Committee, and other units in working alongside the Government to uphold democracy while efficiently handling a substantial workload in adherence to the set procedures, schedule, and quality standards.

Vietnamplus