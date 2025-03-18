Party chief requests tackling of 220 prolonged complaints within Q2

Party General Secretary To Lam chaired a working session with the Party Committee of the Government Inspectorate to discuss inspection activities and the handling of public complaints and denunciations.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at his working session with the Party Committee of the Government Inspectorate in Hanoi on March 17. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the session, General Secretary Lam acknowledged the efforts and achievements of the inspection sector, highlighting its significant workload in ensuring the rights of individuals and organisations, recovering state assets, and recommending disciplinary actions against violations. These efforts have strengthened public trust in the Party and State, he noted.

Party General Secretary To Lam on March 17 chaired a working session with the Party Committee of the Government Inspectorate to discuss inspection activities and the handling of public complaints and denunciations.

After reviewing reports on the implementation of assigned tasks, participating delegates examined key issues and proposed solutions for 2025, with a particular focus on resolving 220 prolonged cases of complaints and denunciations in the second quarter of the year, alongside other inspection-related efforts.

Speaking at the session, General Secretary To Lam acknowledged the efforts and achievements of the inspection sector, highlighting its significant workload in ensuring the rights of individuals and organisations, recovering state assets, and recommending disciplinary actions against violations. These efforts have strengthened public trust in the Party and State, he noted.

The Party chief said that the coming period will see the simultaneous implementation of major policies and revolutionary strategies to lay a solid foundation for national development. This includes preparations for the Party Congress at all levels, leading up to the 14th National Party Congress, and the continued execution of key national projects. These developments, he warned, could affect individual and organisation interests, potentially leading to complex complaints and petitions. Meanwhile, hostile forces and political opportunists may seek to exploit these issues for disruption.

As a result, greater attention must be given to the handling of complaints and denunciations, the Party leader said. Recent complex cases must be definitively resolved, while comprehensive measures should be implemented to minimise the emergence of new disputes.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

To achieve this goal, General Secretary To Lam stressed that all Party units and local authorities must thoroughly grasp and rigorously implement the conclusions, directives, and regulations of the Politburo concerning complaint resolution.

He demanded the decisive settlement of the 220 prolonged complaints, warning that no new security hotspots should emerge. He made it clear that any locality failing in its responsibility – leading to large-scale petitions escalating to the central level and becoming security hotspots – will hold its top Party and administrative leaders accountable.

Additionally, he directed that all legal obstacles be identified and analysed so that necessary amendments and supplements to relevant legal documents can be proposed. It is also necessary to enhance dialogue, public communication, and persuasion efforts to ensure that citizens comply with the law and accept the outcomes of complaint resolutions.

Vietnamplus