Soc Trang sets record for largest painting made from ST rice in Vietnam

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Soc Trang Province yesterday held a ceremony to set a national record for the largest painting made from ST rice in Vietnam.

This is a 100 percent handmade painting by artisans.

The painting size is 4x7 meters, made from ST25 rice.

The entire painting comprised 14 small-sized paintings with a composite frame.

The painting featuring the image of the rice plants reflected the two periods of transformation from traditional production to scientific and technical applications for Vietnam's agricultural industry in general and the Soc Trang province's agricultural industry in particular.

The highlight of the painting is a symbol of the ST25 rice variety showing the pride of Soc Trang’s agricultural industry as the rice variety was honored as “The Best Rice in the World" for the first time in 2019.

The entry is expected to be displayed at the April 30 Park in front of the professor and agronomist Luong Dinh Cua statue in Ward 1, Soc Trang City.

On this occasion, the fifth street food festival with the theme “The Flavors of Soc Trang” will take place until November 27 with nearly 50 booths.

The festival will display, process and introduce traditional specialties of the locality and serve residents and tourists at the Ok Om Bok Festival - Ngo (Khmer) boat race in 2023.