HCMC enhances policies to attract overseas Vietnamese resources

Ho Chi Minh City is actively working to enhance policies and measures aimed at attracting resources from overseas Vietnamese, according to Deputy Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office Vu Thi Huynh Mai.

Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City participate in the gathering

The announcement was made during a gathering organized this morning by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025) and National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

The city's initiatives aim to enhance investment, production, and business operations for overseas Vietnamese, enabling them to maximize their contributions to the city's growth.

More than 50 overseas Vietnamese participated in the event, which included a visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Museum and an exhibition of cultural and artistic works titled "Vietnam Through the Eyes of Overseas Compatriots."

Additionally, delegates participated in discussions with historians and guest speakers, where they explored the historical and heroic milestones of the August Revolution and National Day. These activities were designed to strengthen a sense of patriotism and national pride among overseas Vietnamese, strengthening their connection to the nation's history and their trust in the ongoing efforts to build and defend the country.

Deputy Chief Vu Thi Huynh Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office emphasized that the Party and State regard overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the nation, a vital resource contributing to national development, international cooperation, and the preservation of cultural identity.

Currently, nearly 3 million overseas Vietnamese maintains ties with Ho Chi Minh City, accounting for almost 50 percent of Vietnamese communities worldwide. Among them, more than 2.2 million live in major global centers of economy, science, and technology.

Remittances sent to Ho Chi Minh City each year represent 40 percent–53 percent of Vietnam’s total remittances. In 2024, the city received about US$10.3 billion—an increase of US$140 million compared with 2023. Notably, in the second quarter of 2025 alone, remittances reached nearly $2.82 billion, a 17 percent increase from the previous quarter. This demonstrates the strong trust and close ties that overseas Vietnamese continues to maintain with their homeland.

According to Ms. Vu Thi Huynh Mai, Ho Chi Minh City is actively implementing various measures and refining policies to further harness overseas Vietnamese resources, enabling them to participate more fully in investment, production, and business activities in the city.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan