Ho Chi Minh City, Chungcheongnam Province to boost cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City is looking to expand its collaboration with South Korea's Chungcheongnam Province, focusing on areas like logistics, industry, and energy.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee receives Governor Taeheum Kim of Chungcheongnam Province.

This was the key takeaway from a meeting yesterday between Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Governor Taeheum Kim of Chungcheongnam Province.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted the strong socio-economic ties between Vietnam and South Korea, highlighting that South Korea is Ho Chi Minh City's fourth-largest investor. He believes there are many untapped opportunities to strengthen this partnership.

To achieve this, the Chairman asked Governor Taeheum Kim to encourage comprehensive cooperation between the two regions, specifically in sectors where Chungcheongnam Province is strong, such as logistics, the processing industry, and energy.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc gives a gift to Governor Taeheum Kim

He also called for creating a favorable environment for businesses from both sides to invest and partner with each other. The Chairman also suggested exploring collaboration in high-tech agriculture, including the research and development of high-yield crops, to support Ho Chi Minh City’s peri-urban agricultural goals.

For his part, Governor Taeheum Kim highlighted that Chungcheongnam Province possesses considerable strengths in high technology, semiconductors, steelmaking, and services.

He regarded Ho Chi Minh City as an attractive destination for Korean businesses, noting that on this mission, a delegation of 30 enterprises from Chungcheongnam accompanied him to explore opportunities for cooperation and investment in the city.

Governor Taeheum Kim presents a commemorative gift to Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc.

Governor Taeheum Kim expressed his wish to enhance collaboration with Ho Chi Minh City in the field of high-tech industries, while also promoting people-to-people exchanges, student exchange programs, and experience-sharing initiatives between officials and civil servants of the two localities.

Both sides agreed that with their many commonalities and vast cooperation potential, the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Chungcheongnam Province is poised to yield substantial results. The meeting is expected to deepen local-level cooperation, generate practical benefits for both sides, and contribute to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan